The UK has recorded an additional 30,144 Covid cases and 164 deaths.





An additional 164 people died within 28 days of being positive on the test COVID19, The latest government data shows. According to the Ministry of Health, Saturday’s figures bring the overall death toll since the onset of the UK outbreak to 135,147. However, another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) shows that this number will increase to 159,000, taking into account all the deaths that had the coronavirus listed on the death certificate. As of 9 am on Saturday, the UK recorded an additional 30,144 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said in a daily update. Over the last seven days, the number of Covid cases recorded has decreased by 20.4% across the UK.Between September 12th and 18th, a total of 206,929 people returned positive test results. This is a decrease from 259,849 cases from September 5th to 11th. England A total of 22,956 new Covid cases were recorded in the United Kingdom on Saturday. The death toll increased by 131 to 118,490. Wales Wales no longer updates Covid data over the weekend. Scotland An additional 6,116 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths were reported in Scotland, bringing the total death toll to 8,376. Northern Ireland Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, an additional 1,072 cases and 6 deaths were reported to increase the death toll to 2,499.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-09-18/covid-uk-records-another-30144-cases-and-164-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos