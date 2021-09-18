Erie County COVID-19 cases increased for 10 consecutive weeks

The second COVID-19 surge in Erie County shows no signs of forgiveness as the number of newly identified cases increased for the 10th consecutive week last week.

In addition, the county’s COVID-19 test positive rate rose to 10% last week. This is the first time we have reached that milestone since the first surge in December 2020.

Still, do not expect the Erie County Health Department to impose an additional COVID-19 duty after issuing a public health order requiring face masks to be worn at all county schools on August 23.

Melissa Lyon, director of the county health department, said: “People don’t want to wear masks …. that doesn’t mean we don’t have the power to (mandatory) it, nor does it mean we tolerate it.”

Between September 10 and 16, a total of 555 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, up 31% from the 423 cases reported last week.

Cases are increasing among children who accounted for a relatively small number of cases during the first surge. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 154 cases in children between September 8 and 14, a significant increase from 94 cases reported between September 2 and 8.

Very few children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county during this surge, and several others were treated and released from the local emergency department, according to Lyon and hospital officials.

“The most worrying aspect is that when pediatric patients come to the hospital and need critical care, they are transferred to a pediatric medical center,” Lyon said. “Our hospital data may not be as accurate as what you are seeing.”

The county’s COVID-19 test positive rate rose from 9.4% last week to 10% last week. A high positive rate indicates that the virus is widespread in the community.

The county’s health officials said they feared the surge would continue into the fall, coupled with an increase in new cases and the arrival of cold weather.

“The only way out of this pandemic is vaccination,” Lyon said.

County vaccine numbers reduced

According to county and state health department data, only 49.4% of all county residents and 55.8% of all eligible vaccinated residents are fully vaccinated.

The county’s COVID-19 vaccination weeks fell again last week. Take a look at the county’s recent vaccinations from the State Department of Health.

August 9-15 — 2,199

August 16-22 — 2,151

August 23-29 — 2,402

August 30th 5-2,082

September 6-12 — 1,851

“As long as there are many unvaccinated people, the virus will spread easily,” said Howard Nadwarney, MD, an infectious disease specialist at St. Vincent Hospital and an advisor to the County Health Department.

Nadworny also said last week that the amount of COVID-19 virus in Erie’s wastewater increased significantly, according to Biobot test results.

The latest sample contains enough virus to predict more than 800 COVID-19 cases per week, twice the total predicted two weeks ago.

“This shows that the case rate and the number of wastewaters are increasing at similar rates,” said Nadworny. “That’s what we are concerned about.”

Vaccine obligations for county workers?

Erie County executive Kathy Dahlkemper said she is considering mandating vaccines for county officials as a way to increase immunization rates and reduce the risk of cases for county officials.

“We are in the early stages and are probably discussing vaccines (delegation) or testing weekly,” Dar Kemper said at a press conference Wednesday. “We need to know the cost of the taxpayer. The vaccine is free, but it is not a test. We also need to discuss it with the union.”

This shows the rest of the county’s weekly COVID-19 measurements from the State Department of Health.

Incidence per 100,000 people increased from 156.8 to 205.8.

The average number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 per day increased from 46.1 to 51.7.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation decreased from 9.7 to 7.9.

The rate of emergency outpatient visits due to COVID-19 symptoms decreased from 2.6% to 2.2%.

