An Ahwatukee woman learned that she was infected with West Nile fever after making a donation on Blood Drive.Arizona News





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5)- More cases of West Nile virus are beginning to be seen in the valley. The Ahwatukee woman felt sick, but didn’t think she was West Nile. She found it bleeding. Cynthia Conley loves to donate blood to her favorite volleyball event several times a year. Adelin’s Blood Drive.. They help Adelin, a girl who needs constant blood transfusions. “I’m really sad because I can’t do it until January next year,” Conley said. She didn’t anticipate what would happen after she rolled her sleeves on Saturday. “I thought my fatigue after that was just a reaction to the blood donation,” Conley said. She received a call on Monday. “I got a call from Vitalant and screened my blood and was told I was positive for West Nile virus,” she said. “I’m exhausted, shivering, brain fog, zero energy.” Conley isn’t hospitalized, but others are. There is no cure for West Nile virus. The Maricopa County Public Health Service said more cases were seen and are currently tracking 90 known human cases of West Nile fever and two deaths in the county. Johnny Diorm, the county’s environmental services officer, said all this year’s rains caused widespread mosquito breeding problems. “There are areas where we see more activity, but we can see activity throughout the valley,” Diorm said. “We all need to be worried and take the necessary precautions.” Wearing long sleeves and trousers works well, but it’s best to stay out between dusk and dawn. Conley isn’t the one who is often bitten by mosquitoes, so she hopes her story will spread awareness. But you don’t have to be. “It doesn’t matter if you think it’s a mosquito magnet. Only one bite can get this disease,” Conley said. Due to the recent surge in cases of West Nile fever, the county is producing a lot of fog throughout the weekend. From 5am on Saturday, we’ll be heading to Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Rabine, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Surprise, Tempe and Torreson. Then on Sunday, they will hit Fountain Hills, Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. According to doctors, only one in five people infected with West Nile fever will have symptoms. Elderly people and people with weakened immunity are at increased risk in more severe cases. As for how long these mosquitoes exist, the county said we remained almost dry, they should disappear sometime in October. However, if it continues to rain or storm, it can last until November.

