How to access the Stratford Rec Center after your vaccine passport is valid





Article content City officials in Stratford have clarified the rules that will be enforced at indoor recreational facilities when the Ontario vaccine passport goes into effect on Wednesday.

Article content With very few exceptions, everyone entering the Stratford Rotary Complex, Allman Arena, Duffalin Arena, and Agriplex will be required to have a government-issued ID and full vaccination proof. COVID-19 screening questions will also be asked prior to entry. According to state guidelines, those who cannot be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons will be exempted from seeing a doctor. Children under the age of 12 who are not currently vaccinated are also exempt, and regular customers at Agriplex’s Saturday Farmers Market do not need to provide evidence of vaccination, the city said. Organized sports participants under the age of 18 are exempt from Stratford’s policy, but some sports leagues may require full vaccination. For example, the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association have announced that players over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated to play. Some municipalities, including the nearby St. Mary’s, require vaccine passport rules for all users over the age of 12, regardless of the activities they participate in. Stratford has hired a security company to assist staff in examining evidence of vaccination. St. Mary’s has recently taken similar precautions after experiencing a backlash against vaccine passport rules from some civilians. Other safety measures, such as face masks and physical distance, apply to everyone entering a local recreational facility.

Article content The state announced a vaccine passport plan in early September. As of Wednesday, patrons of indoor businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms, concert halls and cinemas must be fully vaccinated to enter. These facilities must ensure that the name on the vaccine document matches the name on the ID card. The burden that some local businesses are concerned about due to staff shortages and, in some cases, threats from the general public against the new rules. Tax exemption applies to those who need to use the washroom indoors, receive orders, purchase at retail, and attend weddings and funerals, but social gatherings in the event space Does not apply to. .. State-approved medical exemptions include those who have an anaphylactic response to vaccination and those who have heart inflammation, and several other potential exemptions are under investigation. Persons who are tax exempt for medical reasons must present their doctor’s notes until the tax exemption is integrated into their digital passport. The state-stated options will be ready by October 22nd. Vaccination certificates can be downloaded or printed from the state booking portal. Those in need of assistance to obtain a receipt can call the State Vaccine Contact Center at 1-833-943-3900. The Stratford and St. Mary’s public libraries also help citizens access and print vaccine receipts for free. According to the state, proof of vaccination policy has led to an increase in vaccination rates. Between September 1st and September 8th, the 7-day average of the first dose given in Ontario increased by more than 29%. During that time, Ontario gave more than 90,000 first doses and 102,000 second doses to people aged 18 to 59 years. -Use Postmedia News and Canadian Press files

