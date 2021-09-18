NJ reports 19 deaths and 2,043 COVID cases. Transmission speeds continue to rise.





New Jersey reported an additional 2,043 confirmed on Saturday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and 19 more deaths have been confirmed as state infection rates continue to increase. The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests is now 1,905, an increase of 7% from a week ago and 32% from a month ago. The 2,043 cases reported on Saturday also exceeded 2,000 for the third consecutive day. It hasn’t happened since late April. The overall New Jersey infection rate rose to 1.07 after two days at 1.05. Sunday was 1. If the number of transmissions exceeds 1, it indicates that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that the state outbreak is expanding. Delta variants continue to increase prevalence in New Jersey 99% of cases sampled in 4 weeks until August 28.. The positive rate of the test conducted on Monday, the latest available day, was 5.14%. Over 5.7 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. More than 6.31 million people receive at least one dose. All 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of state immunization rates. Coronavirus resources: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page On Friday night, 71 hospitals in New Jersey were admitted to COVID-19 or suspicious cases with 1,132 patients, 18 fewer than the night before. There were 143 patients discharged. Hospitalization has been limited to more than 1,100 people for more than a week. Of the hospitalized patients, 253 were in the intensive care unit (one more than the night before) and 153 were on ventilator (more than 11). New Jersey currently reports a total of 27,182 COVID-19 deaths in more than 17 months. According to the state dashboard, 24,416 people have been identified, with an estimated 2,766 potential.that is The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States New Jersey has long been at the top of the list of deaths from COVID-19 per capita, but was recently eaten by Mississippi. According to the state, at least 8,505 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. There have been active outbreaks at 157 facilities, with 636 inhabitants and 520 staff currently outbreaks. These numbers have been increasing in recent weeks. Of the more than 15 million PCR tests performed since the first case was announced on March 4, 2020, a total of 9.2 million residents reported 983,947 confirmed cases. The state also reported 147,372 positive antigen tests. Possible cases. As of Saturday, more than 227.8 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, More than 4.68 million people have died from the virus. The United States reports more cases (more than 42 million people) and deaths (more than 672,600 people) than any other country. More than 5.8 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide. Thank you for trusting us to provide reliable journalism.Consider support NJ.com With a voluntary subscription. Rodrigo Trejon may be reached at [email protected]..

