Health officials are preparing for a more severe flu season as COVID concerns continue.news

Anderson — For over 18 months, the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the news cycle and has attracted national attention. However, as the United States enters the flu season, primarily in the face of an increase in COVID cases due to delta mutations, medical experts warn of the possibility of a fairly serious round of flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year’s flu season was the mildest on record, with less than 3,000 recorded cases between September 2020 and May 2021. However, it may be due to a variety of factors that made last year’s flu cases nearly nonexistent. This winter’s resurgence — and as cases of COVID have risen to levels not seen since early January, health officials may call it a “cold”.

Dr. Christopher Belcher, Director of Infection Prevention and Medical Care at Ascension St. Vincent and the Indianapolis Hospital, said:

“Every year, it happens to varying degrees — certainly better (years) than others — but when you start adding that type of illness in addition to what you see with the coronavirus, it’s just that the healthcare system Not only that, it will be difficult to keep things up and running. “

In a typical year, 8,000 to 40,000 people die from various strains of influenza, according to Belcher. According to health experts, predicting the severity of an outbreak is difficult at any year, but the presence of COVID makes the task even more difficult. Mitigation measures such as masks, social distance, and increased hand washing may have helped control flu cases last year, but it is generally believed that these measures also help build immunity to the flu. Protected many people from exposure to the flu.

“These populations are vulnerable and have never seen these viruses because 2020 was a very light year of breathing,” says Belcher. “Now they are in circulation and are using it.”

Many local schools return to face-to-face classroom instruction at the beginning of the school year to help maintain that environment. According to Dr. Thomas Short of Emergency Medicine at Community Hospital Anderson, these decisions are also considered to be factors that increase the likelihood of exposure. He added that precautions against COVID should provide a means of protection against influenza.

“Influenza and COVID share a common transmission route, so concerns and precautions on one side can help mitigate the risk on the other,” said Short.

Additional anxiety stems from the state’s relaxation of mask obligations and social gatherings becoming more common.

Stephanie Melinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said: “It’s too early to tell if this year’s flu will be mild, moderate, or more severe. Even moderate flu can strain hospitals, and we’re at the hospital. We are still in an era close to the maximum capacity. “

Many people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 are currently considering booster shots. It is considering recommending this fall by the CDC Advisory Board. Authorities recently reversed the course with guidance suggesting that people should wait at least 14 days between the second COVID vaccine and booster immunization. However, experts warn that patients with weakened immunity should consult a doctor before taking booster shots.

“These vaccines are so common that we have the experience of being able to administer them at any time,” says Belcher. “There is no other waiting period. Get it when you can.”