The least vaccinated counties in New Jersey have 60% more COVID-19 cases than the most vaccinated counties.





Some counties in New Jersey, which have the highest number of vaccinated people, have the fewest new ones. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to the Ministry of Health, the case. NJA advance media analysis of new cases from August 1st to September 15th showed that people with lower cases tended to be among those with higher vaccination rates. Combining the five counties with the highest vaccination rates, 6.3 new COVID-19 cases were added per 1,000 during the analysis period. Meanwhile, the five counties with the lowest vaccination rates added 10.1 new cases per 1,000 people. This is a 60% higher rate. Morris County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with 66.5% fully vaccinated. The county’s 5.5 new COVID-19 cases during the study period were the second lowest in the state. Is this chart displayed? click here. Meanwhile, Ocean County has the second lowest immunization rate (46.5%) in the state, adding 10.5 cases per 1,000 people last month and a half. Seven of the 10 districts with the highest immunization rates were also one of the 10 counties with the lowest number of cases. Conversely, seven of the ten least vaccinated counties were also in the top ten cases. Overall, New Jersey had been vaccinated for 58.5% of its population as of September 15. This did not take into account the large number of children who would not be vaccinated. Since August 1, 7.3 new cases of COVID-19 have occurred in every 1,000 people in the state. Thank you for trusting us to provide reliable journalism.Consider support NJ.com With a voluntary subscription. You can contact Nick Devlin by email at the following address: [email protected] Or on Twitter @nickdevlin..

