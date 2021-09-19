Health
Austin, Texas COVID-19 Update: September 18, 2021
The latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas on Saturday, September 18 are:
Austin, Texas
September 18th
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 60,000 have died in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Health..
- Central Texas County:
- Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average of new hospitalizations is 52, with an average of 518 hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 349.More than 112,089 cases have been reported since the pandemic began report And at least 1,050 people died.
- Hays County: Currently, there are 1,788 activities and 55 people are hospitalized. Since the onset of the pandemic, at least 27,573 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 347 have died. At least 25,438 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 349 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. 13% of hospital beds are available and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 59,126 cases have been reported and at least 595 people have died.
- Central Texas School District:
- Austin ISD: As of September 18, a total of 116 new COVID-19 cases (100 students, 13 employees and 3 others) and a total of 655 new exposures (643 students, 12 employees) )there is. Since August 16, there have been 820 cumulative positive cases (658 students, 151 employees, 11 others) and 4,874 cumulative exposures (4,789 students, 75 employees, 10 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of September 17, 23 new positive cases (22 students, 1 employee) and 170 new “close contacts” (156 students, 14 employees) I have. The cumulative number of positive cases was 1,179 (1,034 students and 145 employees), and the cumulative number of “close contact” was 11,123 (10,219 students and 904 employees).
- Leander ISD: There were a total of 140 positive cases during the week of September 11th to 17th. There are a total of 1,243 cumulative positive cases.
- Flagger Building ISD: There were a total of 136 positive cases during the week of September 11th to 17th. There were a total of 795 cumulative positive cases.
- Haze CISD: As of September 17, there are 269 active student cases and 36 staff active cases. There were a total of 598 cumulative student cases and 111 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public School (2021-22 gradeUpdated on Friday with data from previous Monday to Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, up from 60,527 on August 29
- Cumulative Positive Staff Cases: August 29, 14,377-24,476
To see COVID-19 data across all counties in the state, click here.. KVUE tracks COVID-19 data from five school districts in central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Graph: Coronavirus data September 15, 2021
Please check this blog again for updates.
|
