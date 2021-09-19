How Fauci and NIH are ahead of the FDA and CDC in booster support

In January, long before the first jab of the covid-19 vaccine was available to most Americans, scientists working under Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergic Infectious Diseases have potential. I was already thinking about booster shots.

A month later, they organized an international group of epidemiologists, virologists, and biostatisticians to track and sequence variants of covid. They called the elite group SAVE, or SARS-Cov-2 variant test pipeline. And by the end of March, NIAID scientists experimented with monkeys and examined early data from humans, and booster shots resulted in a rapid increase in protective antibodies, even against dangerous mutants. Was shown.

“There is little doubt that boosters will be beneficial,” Forch, whose team closely tracks studies from Israel, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, said in an exclusive interview with KHN Wednesday. .. However, he emphasized that a formal process, including reviews by scientists from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, needs to take place first.

“If they said,’I don’t think there’s enough data to do a booster,’ it would be,” Forch said. “To be honest, I think it’s a mistake.”

Support for additional doses of the Covid vaccine was apparent, at least in part, from the NIH study dynamo constructed by Fauci. It has been capturing complex real-time data for months about the Covid variants and how they respond to the immunity generated by the vaccine. .. The FDA and CDC were looking at much of the same data, but as regulators, they were more cautious. In particular, the FDA will not decide on a product until the company that manufactures it submits extensive data. And that official is a spectacular reviewer of such research.

Regarding boosters, Americans heard conflicting messages from various parts of the US government. Still, Fauci said, “There are less disagreements and conflicts than it seems to go out into the world of tweets.” He checked a number of prominent scientists in the field — including surgeon General Vivek Murthy, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, and vaccine inventor Bernie Graham — joining his position. Was there. Everyone except Graham is a member of the White House’s covid task force.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky, a member of another task force, said her institution is tracking the effectiveness of the vaccine and “foresaw what might soon be seen with respect to hospitalization and serious illness. Some decline is beginning to be seen with respect to infectious diseases. ” As for when to start the so-called booster She told PBS NewsHour On Tuesday, “I’m not going to get ahead of the FDA process.”

Differences in the scientific community could be expressed on Friday when the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board meets to consider Pfizer-BioNTech’s third-shot approval requirements.Indeed, even the FDA official Briefing paper He expressed skepticism before the meeting. “Overall, the data show that the COVID-19 vaccine currently licensed or licensed in the United States still provides protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death,” he said. Authorities also said it was unclear if additional shots could increase the risk of myocarditis. This is reported following the second Pfizer and Moderna shot, especially for young men.

Part of the disagreement arose after President Joe Biden announced that Americans could get boosters by September 20th. Boosters require CDC and FDA approval.

Currently, the decision and timing seems to depend on the FDA. This is the usual procedure for new uses of vaccines and drugs. Fauci said he respects the process, but believes it needs to be achieved as soon as possible. “If you’re doing it because you want to prevent people from getting sick, the sooner you do it, the better,” Forch said.

NIH researchers usually focus on early-stage drug development, ask how the virus is transmitted, and test how to treat the infection. The job of reviewing and approving official drugs or vaccines is “not how NIH was set up. NIH has done relatively little research on actual products,” said Hillary Clinton, a former senior. Diana Zuckerman, an advisor and director of the National Institute of Health Research in Washington, DC, said.

“It’s a well-known fact that the FDA doesn’t have a disease specialist like the NIH,” Zuckerman said. “And it’s no secret that NIH doesn’t have an expert in analyzing industry data.”

“Spade data”

However, no other infectious disease expert has Fauci’s influence in any sector of the US government. While other scientific leaders support boosters, many scientists are in daily contact with NIAID’s Fauci and his colleagues, some of the world’s leaders in immunology and vaccine science, and foreign peers. I believe that men and women, and their findings) are in control.

Fauci was urged to give an exact date his ideas turned on the need for boosters. He said the last 18 months have been ambiguous. However, “there is little doubt that boosters are beneficial. Israelis already have that data in spades. They boost and increase protection against infections and severe illnesses by a factor of 10. “

In July, Israel, which began vaccination of the population early and used only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, began reporting serious breakthrough cases in previously vaccinated older people.Israeli Ministry of Health Announces Booster July 29.. Fauci said Israel and, to a lesser extent, the United Kingdom are about a month and a half ahead of the United States at all stages of dealing with covids.

And after Israel’s population growth, Israeli scientists have shown to NIH responders that hospitalizations for previously vaccinated people have dropped dramatically. New evidence suggests that boosters make people much less likely to infect others with the virus. This is an important additional benefit.

Indeed, members of the White House’s covid-enabled team, including Fauci and former FDA Commissioner David Kessler, began preparing the booster timeline a few months ago. Kessler spoke to Congress in May, saying it’s unclear if boosters are needed, but that the United States has the money to buy boosters and make them free.

Fauci explains: “Actually, the earliest we can do is the third week of September. Therefore, the date of the week of September 20 was chosen.” Expected to give regulators ample time. Was there. FDA Advisory Board Friday meeting Next week, the CDC’s Immunization Advisory Board will meet to provide recommendations on the use of vaccines that may lead to legal obligations.

On Tuesday, Dr. Sharon Alroy Price, head of public health services in Israel, told the Hebrew webinar that the launch of her country’s boosters had come at a critical time. She provided supporting data that Israeli scientists are bringing to the FDA meeting on Friday.

Some US scientists have argued that limiting boosters to more than 60 primarily, but “if you don’t keep control of it, it’s like a pandemic. You can’t control it until you start lowering the flame. “

Real-time science

Scientists tracking the coronavirus are swimming in the data. Hundreds of covid studies are published or released daily to pre-publication servers. Scientists also share their findings on group mailing lists, weekly Zoom meetings, Twitter and news interviews.

Kessler, chief science officer for the White House’s covid response team, said the booster case was “rooted in NIH science,” but includes data from Israel, the Mayo Clinic, and pharmaceutical companies.

Fauci said: “Every 15 minutes, there’s something I don’t know about on the preprint server.”

The SAVE group, which has been active since February, was organized by NIH personnel, who are usually tracking the influenza pandemic. The 60-70 scientists come primarily from US institutions such as the NIH, CDC, FDA, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, but also from other countries such as Israel and the Netherlands.

“This is the basic scientist in the weeds trying to understand things,” said Dr. Daniel Dueck, head of the Human Immunology section within NIAID. Larger SAVE groups meet every Friday, but some subgroups meet several times a week, with doubts about their ability to detect viral variants early and avoid vaccine-induced immunity, according to Douek. It focuses on various aspects of the virus, including testing and sickening vaccinated mice. And monkeys.

Data and information sharing is free, Douek said. SAVE is “great”.

Matthew Freeman, a participant and associate professor of microbiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said the data reveal that boosters are approaching. Biden’s booster announcement “may be ahead of the game, but the trajectory shows the need for boosters,” Freeman said. “The level of antibody needed to protect against deltas is higher due to the faster replication.”

Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, says SAVE is an elite group, but not the only forum for discussing the latest data. “We all saw the same data from Israel,” she said. Dean, like many other scientists, found the data unconvincing.

On Monday, an international group of scientists led by Dr. Philip Klaus, Deputy Director of the FDA’s Vaccine Regulatory Authority, questioned the need for widespread booster shots at this time, including his boss Dr. Marion Gruber. I published my essay at Lancet. ..

Krause and Gruber announced their retirement from the FDA on August 30th. According to four scientists who know them, at least in part, they responded to the booster announcement.Gruber stays in the agency until the second half of this fall Listed as a participant At the meeting on Friday.

The Lancet newspaper argues that while there is lack of evidence that booster shots are safe and effective, vaccine-based protection against severe Covid remains strong. Ira Longini, a medical statistician at the University of Florida, co-author of the Lancet newspaper, said it was “immoral” to start widespread boosters before other parts of the world were better vaccinated. As the disease continues to spread worldwide, more deadly and vaccine-avoidant mutants are likely to occur, he said.

Longini was also skeptical of the August study presented to the FDA by Israeli scientists on Friday. NIH officials have advertised it as strong evidence in favor of boosters.In a phone call with Israeli authorities on August 24, Fauci urged them to publish their data and versions. Published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

The study found that people who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 11 times more likely to be protected from covid infection than those who received only two doses. However, in this study, people were observed within two weeks of the start of booster vaccination. Biostatisticians felt that there was an irregularity that cast doubt on its value.

“I don’t want to say that this study is incorrect, but it hasn’t been reviewed and could be biased,” Ronzini said. The person who helped with the design The 2015 trial that led to the success of the Ebola vaccine is currently working on a global covid vaccine trial.

Fauci emphasized that there is no single study or data that members of Biden’s or White House’s Covid response team conclude that a boost is needed. It was due to the compilation of evidence of weakened immunity combined with a series of studies. Significant decisions are now in the hands of regulators, awaiting FDA and CDC decisions on how the country should proceed.

“That’s not the case,” Forch said. “One day, I sit in the Oval Office and say,’President, I think we need a boost,’ and he says,’Tony, go ahead and do it.’ .. You can’t do that. You need to run the process. “

Journalist Nathan Gutman contributed to this report.

This story was first published on September 16, 2021 KHN, Will be published California Health Line, Editorial independent service California Healthcare Foundation..




