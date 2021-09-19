COVID-19 hospitalization reduced to 1,070 in LA County – Daily Bulletin

Los Angeles — State statistics show that the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to decline on Saturday, dropping from 1,125 on Friday to 1,070.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has also decreased from 337 to 324.

The county also reported 29 new deaths and 2,130 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,442,808 cases and 25,828 deaths since the pandemic began. ..

Of the 29 deaths reported on Saturday, three died over the age of 80, nine were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven were between the ages of 50 and 64, and seven were between the ages of 30 and 49. The city of Long Beach.

Health officials say that about 90% of people who die of coronavirus complications in Los Angeles County are in underlying health.

Test results are available to more than 8,450,000 individuals, with 16% testing positive. The positive test rate on Saturday was 1.3%.

“Hundreds of outreach teams and promotras are spread throughout the county, and we hope that unvaccinated people will answer questions and be connected to the vaccination site,” said the Director of Public Health. Barbara Ferrer said. “We cannot afford to be content with an average of 2,000 new cases and dozens of deaths each day. We need to immediately reduce COVID infections in the fall and winter, usually in preparation for the season when many viruses propagate. Yes. Given the powerful tools that were not available last fall (rapid antigen testing and highly effective vaccination), many cases are problematic, reflecting the scope of vaccination and screening heterogeneity. doing.”

Feller said on Friday that authorities have a network in place to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to qualified people, limiting boosters to older people and those at high risk of serious illness. He added that he was not surprised by the federal recommendations. virus.

In an online briefing, Feller said the county network has 1,300 fixed vaccination sites, an overall ability to manage 130,000 shots per day, and 200,000 shots per day as needed. Said that it can be expanded quickly.

However, access to booster shots relies on approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA committee on Friday recommended that boosters of the Pfizer vaccine be limited to people over the age of 65 and those who are at particular risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

“The FDA has been looking for more information and more data over the past few weeks, especially from experience in this country, and has shown that it is less dependent on experience and data from other countries. “Feller said. “And thank you for their due diligence. It gives us all the peace of mind that they are looking at the evidence very thoroughly when they make their recommendations.”

She said county data indicate that there are “vulnerable groups that may benefit from additional boosters.”

“Our data and other data across the country have already pointed out that people with weakened immunity are not responding effectively (with vaccines),” Feller said. “We have shown the data today, but we are concerned that vaccinated older people are more likely to appear in hospitals after vaccination and unfortunately may die. The numbers are still very small. But that shows that there is a higher risk in that age group. “

The county continues to struggle as it works to improve immunization rates for some groups. So far, only 52% of eligible black residents have been vaccinated at least once, and only 61% of Latin American / a residents. This is comparable to 71% of white residents and 80% of Asians.

“Additional surges (in the case of COVID) are likely to occur without better immunization coverage,” Feller said.

Throughout the county, 76% of eligible residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 67% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of 10.3 million, including people under the age of 12 who are not eligible for Shot, 65% have been vaccinated at least once and 58% have been fully vaccinated.

Expecting higher vaccination rates, the county will begin enforcing vaccination requirements next month in large event venues and high-risk environments such as indoor bars, breweries, night clubs, wineries and distilleries. ..

A new county medical officer order issued on Friday requires all customers and employees to be vaccinated in their indoor environment. All patrons and employees will need at least one vaccination by October 7th and a second vaccination by November 4th.

The new order requires all participants and employees of an outdoor mega-event attending more than 10,000 people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Effective October 7, this requirement affects all major outdoor sporting events, as well as large theme parks such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

At least 1,000 participants in an indoor mega-event must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Feller, who issued an order on Wednesday, aims to increase vaccination rates on Friday while reducing the chances of a virus infection in a high-risk environment, avoiding repeated spikes that the county experienced last winter. Repeatedly wanting to do.

“I know that none of us want to go back to last winter,” Feller said. “Therefore, everything people can do now to create a lot of safety to reduce infection is like the name of the game. We started with these very risky settings. Our hope is infection. Is less, and the acceleration of vaccinated people is much faster.

“… If you go back to last year’s place, everyone will be in trouble,” she said.