Coronavirus may have multiple animal origins: study





Preliminary analysis of the viral genome sampled from people infected in China and elsewhere in the early stages of the pandemic suggests that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, may have spilled from animals to people multiple times. there is. Findings posted on the virological.org discussion forum and not yet peer-reviewed may challenge the hypothesis that SARS-COV-2 has escaped from the laboratory. Nature report. The finding may be the “dagger of the heart” of the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 escaped from the laboratory rather than derived from wildlife trade, at the University of Tulane, Louisiana, USA. Virologist Robert Gary reportedly said. .. However, some say that more research is needed, especially given the limited genomic data from the early days of the pandemic. Read again | India’s Covid-19 deaths are 4-11 times higher and the economic cost is 30% of GDP: Survey The earliest viral sequences taken from people infected in late 2019 and early 2020 are divided into two broad lineages known as A and B, which have significant genetic differences. Line B has become the dominant line in the world and contains samples taken from people visiting the Wuhan South Sea Products Market, which also sells wildlife. Lineage A has spread throughout China and contains samples from people linked to other Wuhan markets. “This is a very important study. If we can show that A and B are two separate strains and had two spillover effects, we almost eliminate the idea that they came from the lab. “Gary said. “The findings are consistent with SARS-CoV-2 being introduced into the population at least twice,” added David Robertson, a virologist at the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom. Read again | Covid-19 Vaccine Effective in Reducing Severe Illness, Hospitalization: Lancet Study The team analyzed 1,716 SARS-CoV-2 genomes in an open database called GISAID collected prior to February 28, 2020, and identified 38 such “intermediate” genomes. However, as they scrutinized the sequences, they found that many of these also contained mutations in other regions of their genome. And they say these mutations are clearly associated with either strain A or strain B-the idea that the corresponding viral genome dates back to an intermediate stage of evolution between the two strains. Denies, the team said. The team suggests that a laboratory or computer error probably occurred when sequencing one of the two mutations in these “intermediate” genomes. However, the team made it clear that even if some genomes were correctly sequenced, other parts of the same genome, or where samples were collected, belong to only one of the strains. I argued that it was showing. Check out the latest DH video here

