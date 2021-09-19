Hospitalization surges amid steady COVID-19 surge in Maine





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported another 587 cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, already heavy burden on Maine hospitals near the maximum number of coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic. Was added. At hospitals around the state on Saturday, 204 COVID-19 patients increased. From Friday 201 And it is approaching the peak of 207 recorded in January. Seventy-seven of the patients on Saturday were in the intensive care unit and 33 were breathing with the help of a ventilator. Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the main CDC, said on Twitter that the number of ICU patients was the highest at 34 since the pandemic began on Friday. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 83,909 on Saturday. Of these, 60,042 have been confirmed by testing and 23,867 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. New data increased the 7-day average for new cases to 485.6 and the 14-day average to 417. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 982 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine. Information about the person reported dead on Saturday was not available from the main CDC. By Saturday morning, Maine had given 869,234 people the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the population aged 12 and over who are currently vaccinated, 73.40 percent are fully vaccinated. Most of the current COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated, 70-75 percent, hospital managers say. The proportion of unvaccinated people in the ICU is even higher. Due to the large number of cases, CDC staff in Maine are overwhelmed and need to report cases as quickly as possible. As a result, some daily counts include cases identified the day before. Schools are not affected by the virus surge. As of Thursday, there were 1,390 cases in schools in Maine, including 52 individual cases. Maine Department of Education’s new online dashboard.. As of Friday, Maine recorded 2,449 “breakthrough” cases that occurred when a fully vaccinated person was infected with COVID-19. Unvaccinated people are still the majority of cases, and if they get sick, they are much more likely to have more serious cases. By comparison, there have been a total of 48,110 cases since the COVID-19 vaccine became available to Mainers. All Maine counties except Sagadahoc were in the “high” range of COVID-19 infections at the Maine CDC as of Saturday. Public health agencies recommend indoor masks for all people in areas above the “substantial” infection rate. As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin 9,941 Aroostook, 19,448 Cumberland, 1,719 Franklin, 1,934 Hancock, 7,855 Kennebeck, 1,488 Knox, 1,409 Lincoln. There were 4,116 and 9,248 coronavirus outbreaks in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 929, Sagadahoc 1,649, Somerset 3,105, Wald 1,897, Washington 1,229, York 15,630. By age, 20% of patients are under 20 years old, 18.2% are in their 20s, 15.3% are in their 30s, 13.2% are in their 40s, 14% are in their 50s, 10% are in their 60s, and 5.3% are in their 70s. 4.1% were over 80 years old. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 227.9 million known cases of COVID-19 and 4.68 million deaths worldwide late Saturday afternoon. In the United States, 42 million people have died and 673,270 have died. ” Previous The Maine Supreme Court states that work on the energy corridor may continue during the appeal. Next ”

