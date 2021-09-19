Studies show that children’s long Covid-19 does not last for more than 12 weeks





Reviews suggest that, unlike adults, children and adolescents over 12 weeks rarely have long covid-19 symptoms.Read again- Outbreaks of dengue and viral fever caused havoc across India, with nearly 300 patients hospitalized in UP’s Kanpur | Key Point This review, published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, analyzed 14 international studies of 19,426 children and adolescents who reported persistent symptoms following Covid-19. Read again- Blockade of Kerala: State imposes strict blockade on urban Panchayati district | Check guidelines here Survey results show that long covids among children are less common than feared. Read again- Blockade of Goa: Casino, massage parlor reopening on Monday.State Issues Guidelines The most common symptoms reported 4-12 weeks after acute infection were headache, malaise, sleep disorders, poor concentration, and abdominal pain. Nigel Curtis, a professor at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) in Melbourne, said: Australia. A recent study led by researchers at University College London and Public Health England found that one in seven children and young people who caught SARS-CoV-2 showed virus-related symptoms after about three months. It was shown that there is a possibility. According to another study published in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health in August, most children in Covid recovered within a week and showed very few long-term symptoms. In this study by researchers at King’s College London, less than 1 in 20 children with symptomatic Covid-19 experienced symptoms that lasted more than 4 weeks, and almost all children were completely by 8 weeks. It was shown to have recovered. However, existing studies of long covids in children, unlike adults, do not point to long-term symptoms. The most common symptoms reported in children are headache, malaise (malaise), sore throat, and olfaction disorders (anosmia). Encouragingly, there are no reports of serious neurological symptoms such as seizures or seizures, loss of concentration or attention, or anxiety. More research is needed to investigate the risks and effects of long-term covids in adolescents to help guide vaccine policy decisions, Curtis said. “The low risk posed by acute illness means that one of the key benefits of Covid vaccination in children and adolescents may be to protect them from long Covids,” he said. rice field. “Therefore, accurately determining the risk of long-term covid in this age group is very important in the discussion of the risks and benefits of vaccination.” Many countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Spain and France, are deploying Covid vaccination for children over the age of 12. (With input from IANS)

