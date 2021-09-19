Calgary doctors want medical equipment to help pregnant women with COVID-19





Calgary doctors received an influx of donations in response to an urgent social media call for equipment to help monitor pregnant women with COVID-19. Dr. Stephanie Cooper, a high-risk obstetrician at the Foothills Medical Center, posted a message on Twitter asking for 50 home oxygen monitors for COVID-19-positive pregnant women. She says she called because more pregnant women were infected with COVID-19 and the number of delta variants was soaring that they needed equipment soon. “We see women getting significantly ill, including the number of people who had to be hospitalized in the ICU,” she says. “In the last six weeks, more than the entire pandemic, or the pre-pandemic period, has been admitted to the ICU in Alberta.” According to Cooper, increased ICU admission does not represent all pregnant women with COVID-19. Many COVID-positive women may not be hospitalized, but they can quickly get sick at home. “What we are afraid of right now is the sheer volume of patients in need of care and the limited resources that exist in the system.” A pregnant woman in Alberta, who had not been vaccinated, died of a COVID-related infection last week after being admitted to the intensive care unit, sources familiar with the death said. 50 household oxygen monitors are required for symptomatic covid + pregnant women appearing in the ER. We accept all ideas such as access, donations, etc. Get out of my league here, as we all do. & Mdash;@ DrStephanieCoo1 On September 13, Alberta Health Services issued a statement urging pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or recently giving birth to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The National Advisory Board on Immunity recommends vaccination of pregnant people, Say there is no evidence Vaccines can cause childbirth problems. Overflow of “amazing” support Cooper She believes she will reach her goals and install additional oxygen monitors to share with other parts of the state. “People are like’I want to help, but what can I do?’Because many people find it powerless to see what’s going on,” Cooper said. Mr. says. “”[There are] There are many people who really want to help. very” “They are scary” Alberta is one of Canada’s lowest vaccination rates. Many pregnant women are still unvaccinated because of fear and distrust, Cooper says. “It’s not because they’re antibacs, but because they’re scared. During pregnancy, women were told,” I don’t drink coffee, I don’t take this medicine, I don’t dye my hair, “she said. Said. To tell. Women often do everything they can to protect their babies, Cooper said, but be aware that vaccines are safe for pregnant women and can provide babies with some protection against the virus. New briefing document According to the Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board, preliminary evidence suggests that the risk of getting COVID-19 during pregnancy is likely to require a caesarean section or includes preterm birth. included. A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said he had contacted to see how the organization could assist with equipment requirements.

