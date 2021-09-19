Studies show that obesity depends on food quality, not on overeating





The general theory of binge eating that leads to obesity is revealed by the latest research. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that limited calorie intake does little to help you lose weight.Read again- What is a hormonal belly?Three vital signs that is why your hormones are behind the fat in your belly Researchers believe that consumption of processed foods promotes fat and obesity. This is the fundamental change in metabolism. The concept of binge eating that leads to obesity has been abolished. Read again- Can I lose weight even though I have worked out and dieted?The possible reasons are: As researchers suggest, it is obesity that leads to binge eating. The old notion of weight gain by consuming more energy than it consumes is ignored.

In this study, the carbohydrate-insulin model provided better and more efficient weight management, said David Ludwig, an endocrinologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School. The energy balance model did not help to understand the biological causes of weight gain. Read again- Slimmer, Fitter, Better: Arjun Kapoor on the Fight against Obesity, COVID-19 and Fitness In a press release, David said: But do their overeating cause a surge in growth, or does the surge in growth make adolescents hungry and overeat? “ The main causes of the obesity epidemic are low-cost processed foods on the market and an increase in sedentary lifestyles. Food intake and lifestyle are very important aspects of overweight, not the amount of food. If your diet is unhealthy or not rich in essential nutrients, unhealthy foods can lead to altered metabolism, increased fat accumulation, and ultimately obesity. Our bodies react to everything we consume. When highly processed carbohydrates are consumed, the body stimulates insulin secretion, which controls glucagon secretion. This causes fat cells to store more calories and not leave enough to generate metabolic processes or empower muscles. It signals the brain that the body is not getting enough energy, resulting in feeling hungry. However, this process slows down metabolism to save fuel in the body. Therefore, increasing fat can lead to a feeling of hunger. Researchers believed that in order to find the true root cause and combat the epidemic of obesity, it was necessary to consider the types of foods that affect hormones and metabolism, not the amount of food consumed. rice field. This information is overlooked in the energy balance model. “Reducing the consumption of rapidly digestible carbohydrates that flooded the food supply in the era of low-fat diets reduces the underlying urge to store body fat. As a result, people struggle with less hunger. May lose weight, “says Ludwig. However, the authors say that thorough and detailed research is needed to draw strong conclusions and ultimatums.

