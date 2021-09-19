The Lancet: Covid Origin Probe: The Lancet makes a U-turn on Labreak theory







An international team of health professionals has called for “an objective, open and transparent scientific discussion of the origin of SARS-CoV-2” in an open letter.

Scientists “need to reasonably evaluate all hypotheses, lack speculation about the potential for political influence, and weigh them based on facts and evidence,” the author writes. ..

In February last year, Lancet issued an open letter “strongly condemning the conspiracy theory” surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, suggesting that Covid-19 is not of natural origin.

Earlier this year

In a new open letter, scientists discuss the possibility that laboratory research may have played a role in the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We will work together to strongly condemn the conspiracy theories that suggest that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin,” they said, “providing a silent effect on the broader scientific debate.” Said.

However, “there is no direct support for the natural origin of SARS-CoV-2, and laboratory-related accidents are plausible,” the authors said.

“It may seem small, but after 18 months of complete denial, that very act [The] Lancet, who agreed to issue this letter recognizing the origin of Covid-19, remains a ruling of unknown cause and is a huge issue, “said Professor Nikolai Petrovsky.

“It is open on this topic that leading medical journals like The Lancet finally agree to open the door to letters from scientists highlighting the ongoing uncertain origins of Covid-19. By requesting scientific discussion, we show how far we have progressed in 18 months, but also how far we still have to go, “he added.

In addition, the new letter also called for China to open up and allow access to appropriate investigations.

Meanwhile, China has resisted a second complete and unrestricted investigation into the origin of the WHO outbreak, with the World Health Organization blaming “arrogance” and “disregard for common sense.”

