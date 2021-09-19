Fundraising aims to phase out Alzheimer’s disease

Newsletter registration
Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date
local
Alzheimer’s disease is quite likely to have affected the lives of Bostonians, but the organizers of the next fundraising campaign hope to change that.
The annual Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease will take place on Sunday, September 26, at DNC North Point Park in Cambridge. Part of an annual event in more than 600 communities nationwide, the walk aims to raise $ 1.2 million to fund support and research for Alzheimer’s disease. As of Sunday morning, we have raised over $ 672,000 in that goal. Fundraising activities, which are part of a global organization, drive research into the treatment, prevention, and ultimately treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, participants wear purple, a color that symbolizes “the gentle stability of blue and the passionate energy of red.” Pedestrians also carry flowers along the route.
“Like a flower, if something gets in the way, the participants won’t stop,” said the organizer. Event page.. “They continue to raise money and awareness for breakthroughs in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.”
The world’s largest fundraising activity for the care of Alzheimer’s disease, this walk will help fund face-to-face support and online education programs.
Currently, more than 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65 live with Alzheimer’s disease. according to Alzheimer’s Association. If nothing changes, experts expect that number to more than double in the next 30 years. One in three elderly people die of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, accounting for more than the sum of breast and prostate cancer. The disease has recently killed more, and experts report a 16% increase in US deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disease also causes enormous damage to loved ones. Last year, more than 11 million Americans acted as caregivers, providing about 15 billion hours of unpaid care, worth about $ 257 billion.
72%: Patients with Alzheimer’s disease over 75 years old.
12.7 million: According to experts, people over the age of 65 who will have Alzheimer’s disease by 2050.
2/3: A female American with Alzheimer’s disease.
Twice: Older black Americans are more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
1.5 times: Older Hispanics are more likely to get the disease.
4-8 years old: The average number of people over the age of 65 who survive after diagnosis is 20 years with Alzheimer’s disease.
Those who want to sign up for a walk with Alzheimer’s disease You can do so on the Alzheimer’s Association event page, Those who cannot participate but wish to donate You can do so online Similarly.
Participants can choose between two 1.5-mile or 3.5-mile passes through the USS Constitution in Charlestown. The walk begins at 8:30 am at DCR North Point Park on Cambridge’s 6 Museum Way and continues with ceremonies at 9 am and 10 am. There is also a virtual option for participants who want to walk in their neighborhood. ..
The COVID-19 protocol requires participants to practice social distance. Additional safety measures include non-contact registration and hand disinfection stations. The organizer also requires all walk participants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to wear a mask when in a crowded area. Masks are available on site.
Follow the hashtags # Walk2EndAlz and #ENDALZ on social media to stay up to date on the event.
Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date
|
Sources
2/ https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2021/09/19/fundraiser-aims-to-end-alzheimers-step-by-step/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]