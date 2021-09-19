Fundraising aims to phase out Alzheimer’s disease



Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Greater Boston Walk to end Alzheimer’s disease: In this 2020 file photo, Melissa Shirt Cliff, along with the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, is planting a flower-shaped windmill in the promised garden to end Alzheimer’s disease. Because of COVID-19, last year we had to rebuild our walks to avoid people gathering in large groups. Pedestrians were encouraged to walk in small groups in their neighborhood and view the Mauchly Park garden from their car. Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Alzheimer’s disease is quite likely to have affected the lives of Bostonians, but the organizers of the next fundraising campaign hope to change that.

The annual Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease will take place on Sunday, September 26, at DNC ​​North Point Park in Cambridge. Part of an annual event in more than 600 communities nationwide, the walk aims to raise $ 1.2 million to fund support and research for Alzheimer’s disease. As of Sunday morning, we have raised over $ 672,000 in that goal. Fundraising activities, which are part of a global organization, drive research into the treatment, prevention, and ultimately treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, participants wear purple, a color that symbolizes “the gentle stability of blue and the passionate energy of red.” Pedestrians also carry flowers along the route.

“Like a flower, if something gets in the way, the participants won’t stop,” said the organizer. Event page.. “They continue to raise money and awareness for breakthroughs in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.”

The world’s largest fundraising activity for the care of Alzheimer’s disease, this walk will help fund face-to-face support and online education programs.

Currently, more than 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65 live with Alzheimer’s disease. according to Alzheimer’s Association. If nothing changes, experts expect that number to more than double in the next 30 years. One in three elderly people die of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, accounting for more than the sum of breast and prostate cancer. The disease has recently killed more, and experts report a 16% increase in US deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disease also causes enormous damage to loved ones. Last year, more than 11 million Americans acted as caregivers, providing about 15 billion hours of unpaid care, worth about $ 257 billion.

Numerical Alzheimer’s disease

72%: Patients with Alzheimer’s disease over 75 years old.

12.7 million: According to experts, people over the age of 65 who will have Alzheimer’s disease by 2050.

2/3: A female American with Alzheimer’s disease.

Twice: Older black Americans are more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

1.5 times: Older Hispanics are more likely to get the disease.

4-8 years old: The average number of people over the age of 65 who survive after diagnosis is 20 years with Alzheimer’s disease.

How to participate

Those who want to sign up for a walk with Alzheimer’s disease You can do so on the Alzheimer’s Association event page, Those who cannot participate but wish to donate You can do so online Similarly.

Participants can choose between two 1.5-mile or 3.5-mile passes through the USS Constitution in Charlestown. The walk begins at 8:30 am at DCR North Point Park on Cambridge’s 6 Museum Way and continues with ceremonies at 9 am and 10 am. There is also a virtual option for participants who want to walk in their neighborhood. ..

The COVID-19 protocol requires participants to practice social distance. Additional safety measures include non-contact registration and hand disinfection stations. The organizer also requires all walk participants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to wear a mask when in a crowded area. Masks are available on site.

Follow the hashtags # Walk2EndAlz and #ENDALZ on social media to stay up to date on the event.