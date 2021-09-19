Local Covid restrictions may be reinstated as local health directors gain new authority over masks and social distance





The government has handed the local council and community health directors to wipe out new authority to implement Covid safety measures to be used if the local NHS is overwhelmed this winter. The authority does not allow 153 local governments in England to completely blockade the area, but it does provide Covid-specific authority to “respond to serious and imminent threats to public health.” .. This measure includes masking and compulsory social distance in public spaces, buildings and transportation, allowing Congress to close individual facilities and events. The Department of Health (DHSC) has confirmed the following: Me A decision was made to give the region its own usage rights to prevent the NHS service from being pushed beyond capacity. A DHSC spokeswoman said: “These authorities cannot be used to impose restrictions on all facilities in the area. It is recommended that the local government consult with the Director of Public Health when making such a decision.” Last week the government Clarify the winter plan, Plan A uses booster vaccines and jabs aged 12 to 15 years to manage Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Only under Plan B, measures for wearing masks, social distance and working from home will be implemented. The Director of Public Health (DPH) in the area most affected by the pandemic insisted on Plan A. I ignored the advice from the government’s own scientific modelers on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group (SPI-M) on modeling. Professor Dominique Harrison, DPH of the Blackburn and Darwen Council, said: A very important role in preventing the sustained epidemic growth of the last few months. Hospitalizations are likely to increase rapidly as telecommuting declines significantly in the coming months. “Continuing to implement some control measures in Plan A could effectively delay or avoid the need to take stricter measures early in the winter, if possible now. I think you should work from home. “ Professor Harrison added an important indicator of whether Covid needs to return to safety measures. Professor Harrison acknowledged that some minor Covid measures may be needed, but said he did not expect a national or regional blockade because “there is no local or national desire for this.” I added. West Midlands and northeastern England are most likely to face a return to Covid restrictions, both in more regions than at this time of last year, when winter cases surged, according to the latest figures available from the National Bureau of Statistics. The hospitalization rate is high. Shortly after school, students and college students returned to their studies. Residents of Devon and Cornwall have already been provided with guidance on wearing masks and social distances after a surge in cases during the summer. As of September 14, there were 8,068 hospitals receiving treatment for Covid, more than eight times that of the Covid ward at the same time in 2020. Professor Jim McManus, vice president of the Association of Public Health Directors (ADPH), was “carefully optimistic,” but the worst of the pandemic is that winter can cause more problems. Said there was. He added: “Covid-19, the resurgence of seasonal viruses, and the backlog of services will pose significant public health challenges over the next few months.”

