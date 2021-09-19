Young, fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients need to recover at home in a tense hospital: Ong Ye Kung, Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-Health Minister Onyekung said on Sunday that Singapore’s medical system accident and emergency (A & E) departments and general wards were “under pressure” while the entire intensive care unit (ICU) capacity was maintained. Said (September 19th).

“We can’t burden our hospitals and healthcare professionals. At this point, this is MOH’s biggest challenge and we’re doing our best to solve it,” Ong said in a Facebook post. He added that this is why some people are young and fully vaccinated. It is recommended to recover at home.

His comment comes the day after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that some public hospitals here are experiencing a surge in patients rushing to the A & E department with symptoms of mild respiratory infections. ..

The Ministry of Health did not specify which hospital it was referring to, but a public hospital made an announcement last week, alluding to the situation.

Last Tuesday, Singapore General Hospital posted on Facebook that it was seeing a large number of patients in the emergency department, saying it would prioritize critically ill patients.

“If your condition is not critical, see a general practitioner (GP) or polyclinic for a doctor,” the hospital said.

The National University Hospital set up a similar post on Friday.

And on Sunday, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) announced on its Facebook page that it had received higher than normal Covid-19 positive and suspicious cases in its emergency department via both walk-ins and ambulances.

“It was hard last week,” the hospital said in the post.

In addition to taking care of other emergency cases, TTSH said its emergency department must triage Covid-19 cases and decide where to send them for treatment. Sick people are admitted to the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and suspected people are admitted to the TTSH designated ward.

He added that those who are stable will be sent home or sent to a local care facility to recover.

Instead, reiterating the need for non-urgent cases seeking help from general practitioners and polyclinics, the hospital said: Covid-19 response. This can lead to inconveniences such as longer waiting times, changed clinic appointments, and restricted visits. Thank you for your understanding and patience to survive this wave together. “

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital told Facebook on Sunday that the number in the A & E sector is increasing. “Prioritize critically ill patients and expect longer wait times for other patients,” he said.

Saturday, MOH Encourages people with mild symptoms Avoid hospital treatment and consult your Swab and Send Home Clinic’s GP instead.

“This allows us to respond quickly to people with more serious illnesses and in need of urgent care, helping to maintain the hospital’s capacity for those who really need hospital care.” Said MOH.

On and his Covid-19 multi-disciplinary task force, he reiterated that an important measure of Singapore’s fight against coronavirus is whether its hospital system can handle case numbers.

In his post on Sunday, Mr. On also highlighted data from the MOH that showed that the likelihood that someone infected with Covid-19 would collapse due to a serious illness was highly dependent on age and vaccination status. ..

For example, from May 1st to last Thursday, people under the age of 70 were not hospitalized in the ICU or died of Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The data also showed that 0.38 percent of fully vaccinated patients in their 70s were admitted to the ICU or died of illness. This is a lower rate than unvaccinated patients in their thirties, of whom 0.84% ​​were admitted to the ICU or died of the disease.

Mr. On also said that between May 1st and last Thursday, more than 98% of people infected were asymptomatic or mild and tended to remain ill until they recovered.

“That’s why we encourage young, fully vaccinated people to recover from their homes, admit patients to community care facilities instead of hospitals, set up more community care facilities, and be ready for next week. It’s ready, “he wrote. ..

“This is because hospital beds and A & E services go to those who need them most.”