COVID-19 hospitalization equals Maine peak





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 207 patients admitted with COVID-19 on Sunday. January 13th record high.. 79 of these people are in the intensive care unit and 32 are on ventilator. The number of ICU patients is also a pandemic record, surpassing 76 on Friday and 77 on Saturday. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said the number of intensive care units was "a record that no one wants to set again." "It's dangerous not to get vaccinated because of the lack of treatment," Shah said on Twitter on Sunday. By treatment, Shah was referring to monoclonal antibodies. A laboratory-grown protein that attacks COVID-19.. This remedy is increasingly being used by the general public, and former President Donald Trump had special access to it when he became ill with COVID-19 last year, but due to lack of supply. You can't just deal with the surge. On Sunday, the Maine hospital had a total of 343 beds in 59 intensive care units and 196 ventilators. The main CDC did not release complete coronavirus data with new case numbers on Sunday. However, the agency has recently updated hospital capacity statistics. On the other hand, the ongoing staffing crisis Drain long-term care facilities even when the surge reaches record levels.. Homes such as the Somerset Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bingham have been announced to be closed due to staff shortages. The long-term crisis has shifted the burden of care to hospitals facing their staffing problems and to the overwhelming number of civilian patients. Augusta's Maine General regularly has 20 to 30 patients daily who have to be discharged due to lack of capacity, officials said last week. The test positive rate in Maine has increased in recent months, reaching 5.1% towards the end of last week. Some hospital officials have warned that widespread repeated tests in schools for the same non-infected subjects could increase the real positive rate for the general public. According to Johns Hopkins University, the average of seven days of test positives for the week ending Friday was 8.7% nationwide. The United States has recorded 42 million COVID-19 cases and more than 673,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. According to the Johns Hopkins virus tracker, there are 228.3 million cases worldwide and nearly 4.7 million have died.

