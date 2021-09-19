So far, seven children have died of viral fever in Agra in September

So far in September, seven children have died from viral fever in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

A 14-year-old boy died in the village of Chachiha on Sunday morning, and two brothers died in the village of Lasolepur in Fatehpur Sikri on Saturday night, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Sri Bastaf. Told the PTI.

Two deaths were reported from the Giriraj Dham colony in the Itimad-ud-Daulah police station area, and one death was reported from the Nunhai region on Thursday. A child died in the village of Khadia in Khandoli.

“The characteristic of this fever is that there is little time for treatment and people die quickly,” said Sri Bastaf.

However, he dismissed reports that dengue was the cause of the two deaths reported by Rasoolpur.

So far this year, 61 cases of dengue have been reported by Agra. While 41 patients have recovered, 20 are being treated in public hospitals.

The CMO also urged people to go to a public hospital or community health center immediately in case of symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, or dizziness.

Regarding the measures taken by the government to prevent dengue fever, Sri Bastaf said the health department has organized awareness and medical camps in villages and cities, creating fog.

Meanwhile, more than 250 patients, including a few children, have been admitted to the Lalala Zipatley Hospital in Kanpur over the past month following an outbreak of viral fever in the city.

However, no deaths from these diseases have been reported.

“In a month or so, more than 250 patients with viral fever were admitted to our hospital. Most patients recovered, but some patients with viral pneumonia developed complications. The lethality was significant. Low. Also, 25 patients were admitted to Deng. Dr. Sanjay Kara, director of Lara Rajapat Lai Hospital, told ANI on Saturday.

Dr. Manish Yadab, Head of Maternal Child Hospital, said: , They are recovering well. It has also been confirmed that one child has dengue. “

