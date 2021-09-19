A long Covid, CDCMMWR study that affects one-third of people after Covid-19 coronavirus infection finds

In a random sample of adults in Long Beach, California, … [+] SARS-CoV-2 positive test results continued to suffer from long Covid two months later. (Los Angeles Times via Allen J. Shaven / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



“Long” in Long Beach, California is not an abbreviation for Long Covid.However A study just published at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Weekly Mortality and Mortality Report (MMWR) We have shown that Longcovid may be affecting a significant number of people on Long Beach. A survey of residents of Long Beach who tested positive for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) found that about one-third had health problems after two months. Became clear.

This is a tweet from CDC MMWR About this study:

Long Covid is a health problem that occurs more than 4 weeks after the initial infection with the Covid-19 coronavirus. As explained by the CDC.. You may have heard of other names for long-distance covids, such as long-distance covids, post-acute covids-19, long-term effects of covids, chronic covids, or “hey covids aren’t just snuffs or colds.” Hmm. Such health problems can be persistent, recurrent, or even new problems that did not initially exist. As seen in other contexts, the word “long” is very subjective and applies to a variety of actual lengths. Similarly, long Covids can contain a variety of symptoms that can last significantly differently.

Also, it’s not entirely clear who is likely to lengthen Covid. There wasn’t enough research on the long Covid and the time about it. After all, Covid-19 has only been around for about 20 months. This may seem like a long time when it comes to haircuts, but it’s not long enough to understand how long Covid will evolve.

This is a scene from California’s Governor Gavin Newsom in March 2020 on Long Beach, California. … [+] To prevent further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, we instructed all Californians to stay home and keep a safe distance from each other. (Photo courtesy of Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Getty Images



Therefore, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (LBDHHS) sought to shed more light on the long Covid situation in their area. Therefore, the MMWR study randomly randomized approximately 3% of the 29,594 Long Beach residents (aged 18+) who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 PCR between April 1 and December 10, 2020. Selected for. After that, we contacted for a follow-up interview and 366 people were interviewed.

Compared to the total population of Long Beach, this sample shows age groups 25-39 years (39% vs 25%), women (57% vs 50%), and Hispanic / Latinos (66% vs 40). %). Prior to the initial Covid-19 diagnosis, nearly half (46%) of participants had at least one chronic pre-existing condition. Covid-19 led to hospitalization of 19 or 5% of participants. SARS-CoV-2 infection initially caused an average of 5.26 different symptoms, with 92.3% suffering from at least one sign during the first attack of Covid-19.

Two months after the initial positive SARS-CoV-2 test results, 35.0% reported that symptoms were still persistent. Symptoms averaged 1.30, with the most common being malaise (16.9%), taste loss (12.8%), olfaction disorder (12.6%), shortness of breath (12.8%), and muscle or joint pain (10.9%). In this case, the loss of taste did not mean that they were wearing socks with sandals, and the odor problem did not point to body odor. They each meant a loss of the ability to taste and a loss of sensation of smell. Of those who remain symptomatic after 2 months, 55.5% initially have severe or severe Covid-19 symptoms, 52.6% have moderate symptoms, 29% have mild symptoms, and 3.7%. He showed no symptoms during the first attack of Covid-19 coronavirus. In fact, when they were interviewed, often two months after the first positive SARS-CoV-2 test, 31.4% were still symptomatic, malaise (13.7%), shortness of breath. Reported (10.4). %), And odor problems (9.6%) are the most common.

Who was more likely to report symptoms after 2 months? Well, women are 2.83 times more likely than men, women with at least one existing condition are likely to be 2.17 higher than women who are not, and women aged 40-54 are likely to be 1.86 higher than women aged 25-39. was. On average, women reported 2.13 times more symptoms than men, 1.96 times more than those without a history, 1.73 times more than 25-39 years old, and 1.95 times more blacks than whites. .. ..

Of course, this study was far from perfect. After all, surveys and polls have many limitations. First of all, LBDHHS examined only a sample of people, not all who tested positive for the virus. Second, people do not always answer questions accurately. All you have to do to see this is to tell someone, “How many are you?” Without making it clear that a firm handshake cannot be counted, there is no group discount, and you need proof. Do you have a sexual partner? ” The LBDHHS study did not include a doctor’s examination, a review of medical records, or anything else to verify the accuracy of study participants. Finally, just because a symptom occurs immediately after a Covid-19 coronavirus infection does not necessarily mean a long Covid.

Nevertheless, this is certainly not the first study to show a fairly high prevalence of long Covid. In this case, the prevalence of long Covid is the percentage of all who previously tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus who suffered from long Covid. Systematic review published in International journal of clinical practice Twenty-five observational studies were identified, including a total of 5440 participants. In these studies, the prevalence of long Covid ranged from 4.7% to 80%, with chest pain (up to 89%), malaise (up to 65%), dyspnea (up to 61%), cough and sputum production (up to 61%). Up to 61%). Up to 59%) is the most common symptom.

All of this is further evidence that Covid-19 is not just a dying or surviving situation. Some opposite Covid-19 prophylaxis, such as vaccination and face masks, is trying to make a pretty ridiculous debate. that’s all More than 672,970 people have died in the United States from Covid-19. It’s like claiming that only part of your home is on fire, or that you accidentally didn’t reveal all your genitals during a job interview. Still, death is only part of the victimization of the Covid-19 coronavirus. If you overlook the long Covid and those who suffer from it, you can ignore most of the effects of the pandemic. The pros and cons of it are that the country has not been able to control the spread of the virus well. And many will continue to live with the consequences of this failure.