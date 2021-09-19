Vicky McClure joins hundreds to support people with dementia at Nottingham Memory Walk

Vicky McClure joined the stream of people who went one step further to raise money for people affected by dementia at the Nottingham Memory Walk of the Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The Line of Duty star, the ambassador of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, took a short break from filming to attend the Nottingham Walk. Walker remembers Wallaton Park in blue to support his dementia-affected loved ones.

The actress and her family have attended a Nottingham event for over a decade to commemorate her grandmother, Iris, who lived with dementia before her death in 2015.

Vicky McClure, Ambassador of the Alzheimer’s Association, said:

“It’s been a long time to see so many people taking part in a memory walk in three countries. I love going out in the fresh air for a walk, it’s our body Not only good for your health, but also great for our mental health. All of us walk for dementia loved ones and for those who may have been heavily affected by the pandemic. Knowing what you are doing is even more special. “

Vicky cut the ribbon with David Smith, who finished his walk with his wife Amy and his one-year-old daughter Annie. Originally from Nottingham, David was walking to commemorate his “best friend” and grandfather John and his 61-year-old aunt Susan, who died sadly of dementia at the age of 85 earlier this year.

David said: “Grandpa was my best friend and it was hard to see him getting worse. It was hard to see how dementia changed him. The illness slowly slowed down who he was. But I retain the memory and the fact that he still had some memory of who I was last.

“It was difficult for the whole family to see my kind and intelligent aunt succumb to the devastating effects of dementia. Not only did I walk in memory of my grandpa and aunt, but this Not only are they raising money to help those who are suffering from terrible conditions, but they are also raising money to help their families help and care for them. “

People affected by dementia are the most affected by the pandemic and face a difficult path to recovery due to lack of social contact, day-to-day operations, and interruptions in basic care and support. The Society Dementia Connect support line for Alzheimer’s disease is flooded with hundreds of calls from relatives, and how quickly loved ones go downhill and lose the ability to talk and eat. The Alzheimer’s Association support service is a lifeline and has been used more than 6 million times since March 2020, indicating that more support is needed than ever before.

Kate Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, said: .. Looking at the ocean in blue T-shirts, it’s very moving to think that everyone, including Vicky, has a personal reason to attend the Memory Walk. The coronavirus left a big hole in the hearts of thousands of sad families. Many find it difficult to deal with the accelerating condition of their loved ones, who are permanently affected by the pandemic.

“Without funding through events like the Memory Walk, we wouldn’t have had the means to provide a lot of the support we needed. Sadly, it’s still in great demand even after a pandemic. It’s not too late to sign up or donate from our website, because every penny makes a big difference to 850,000 people with dementia today. “

visit memorywalk.org.uk You can check the details of the remaining memory walk events or hold your own memory walk at a selected location and time.