Who should decide to treat COVID patients? In St. Tamany, a judge intervened in ivermectin.news

Medical decisions are usually made in hospitals or clinics rather than in court. But last month, when a woman in Avita Springs was fighting for her life in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, her family asked a judge to intervene.

Charlotte Rutley’s family wanted her to receive the antiparasitic drug ivermectin, which they said was prescribed to Rutley before she was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with COVID. The St. Tamany Health System refused to give the drug to a 64-year-old woman.

The North Shore court stands on the side of the family, and Judge John Keller of the 22nd Jurisdiction administers ivermectin to Covington Hospital or to Amy Latley Rocks, an assistant to Latley’s daughter, a doctor. I ordered to allow.

According to a hospital spokeswoman, hospital policy requires that a doctor’s assistant be under the supervision of a staff member’s cooperating doctor and be privileged. A family lawyer asked Rocks to give him emergency privileges, but that didn’t happen.

Rutley has never received medicine at the hospital. The day after Keller’s order, on August 21, her husband and daughter were by her side, and three industrial engineers and grandmother died there.

However, her death does not end the question posed by her case.

Her family says Ratley should have been granted the drug, given how ill she was. However, according to Isabel Bonilla Mate, a New Orleans lawyer who teaches medical law at the University of Tulane on behalf of healthcare providers, courts have historically been against the professional judgment of healthcare providers. , Has avoided imposing treatment obligations on healthcare providers.

“From a legal point of view, it’s either an expert’s judgment,” said Jennifer Bird, a professor of forensic medicine at the University of Cincinnati. “That’s the big question here. Can the court direct all kinds of medical care in a licensed hospital by a licensed doctor? So far, the answer was no. The boundaries are expert judgment. It was obedience to. “

Paul Salles, CEO of the Louisiana Hospital Association, knows only Keller’s orders where Louisiana hospitals have been ordered by the court to provide specific medications and treatments to COVID patients. Said that.

“Like any other medical community, we are very concerned about court proceedings that violate medical practice and pose a significant risk to patient safety,” Salles said in a statement. ..

Courts in several other states supported COVID patients and their families in seeking an emergency court order from the hospital to allow the use of ivermectin. However, an Ivermectin judge denied the family’s request to treat COVID patients with ivermectin or force doctors to look down on their refusal, Nathan Nathan, a medical ethics instructor at Tulane University. Stout said.

Rene Frederick, a cousin of Latley, who represents the family, said going to court was an easy decision.

However, this is far from a simple matter.

Ivermectin is an anthelmintic that is widely used to treat human conditions such as intestinal parasites and scabies, as well as domestic animals. However, the US Food and Drug Administration does not approve the prevention or treatment of coronavirus and advises it outside of controlled clinical trials.

In a news release on August 25, the Louisiana Department of Health warned that ivermectin was dangerous to high-dose humans, as is often given to livestock, and urged people to get vaccinated instead.

However, ivermectin supporters, including some doctors, have touted the drug as safe and beneficial for COVID, and their comments are widely distributed online.

Twice a day, we will send you the biggest headline of the day. Sign up today.

Latley did not self-treat with ivermectin, her daughter said. The drug was prescribed by a qualified doctor after Lattley tested positive for COVID, but when she was hospitalized, she took only two out of five doses.

Her daughter refused to identify the doctor who prescribed the drug.

Frederick said the St. Tamany Health System refused to comply with the judge’s orders and told him that none of their doctors were willing to administer the drug to Ratley.

According to Frederick, the hospital allowed Ratley to administer ivermectin if a doctor was found privileged to administer ivermectin in the St. Tamany Health System. But that didn’t happen before her death.

Melissa Hodgson, a spokesman for the St. Tamany Health System, said the hospital was ordered by Keller late August 20 to “consider and formulate an appropriate response.”

Although ivermectin is listed in hospital prescriptions, Hodgson says it applies only to non-COVID applications.

“The demand for prescribing drugs outside the scope of safety practices we accept has passed through a series of decision-making committees set up to ensure the safety of patients receiving our treatment. I would have had to, “Hodgson said.

None of the hospitals in the area contacted stated that they were using ivermectin for their COVID. Catherine Baumgarten, director of health care for disease management and prevention in the Oxner Health System, was insensitive at a press conference last month.

“We use this only for parasites, and the data make it very clear that ivermectin is not the proper treatment for COVID,” she said. It just doesn’t work. “

However, ivermectin has gained some political support in Louisiana. A group of four Republican state representatives sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Health Commissioner Courtney Phillips last week denying the application of ivermectin Medicaid prescribed to COVID on August 26. Condemned the issued diagnostic code requirements.

Frederick says there is disagreement in the medical community about the effectiveness of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID, but it has not been shown to be harmful and some doctors are using it for COVID. rice field.

According to Frederick, Rutley has been deadly with the virus, and she and her family wanted to use ivermectin for treatment.Her daughter refused to say if Rutley had been vaccinated

Roks said that when she was taken to the hospital, her mother asked her to continue taking ivermectin, but St. A doctor at Tammany Health System accused her of taking it.

“None of us think it’s a magic bullet,” Rocks said, but the medical literature she reviewed shows no significant adverse effects.

“If she’s dying of cancer, you’ll try drugs,” she said.

She believes her mother has been denied access to potentially life-saving drugs and hopes that her case will make a difference.

“She would have wanted to know that she played a crucial role if it was too late,” Rocks said.