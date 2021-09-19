New ovarian cancer treatment attempts result in tumor shrinkage in almost half of patients, researchers say





New treatment for advanced forms of Ovarian cancer According to researchers, it is “very effective” in shrinking tumors. The combination of VS-6766 and de factinib showed a significant response in 11 of 24 patients (46%) during a small phase I trial. It worked even better in patients with tumors caused by KRAS mutations, with 64% of patients responding to treatment. Researchers said they were “satisfied” with the results, suggesting that if the results were reproduced in larger trials, they could mean “significant progress” in treatment. This study was led by a team at the institute cancer Research in London and The (ICR) Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. It included patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer, which is less common and tends to develop at a younger age. According to the ICR, less than 13% of patients with this form of the disease respond to chemotherapy and less than 14% respond to hormone therapy. Patients between the ages of 31 and 75 who participated in the study lived an average of 23 months before the cancer progressed. Professor Kristian Helin, Chief Executive Officer of ICR, said: “Scientists have been working for decades to develop treatments that can effectively target cancers caused by KRAS. “Early trials have shown that this treatment is very effective for this group of patients, and it’s great that Phase 2 trials have already begun.” Dr. Susana Banergie, also an ICR consultant and research leader in the Royal Marsden Gynecology Unit, said: Cancer treatment.. “ The researchers said the combination therapy was effective in patients who had already been given MEK inhibitors prior to the study. MEK inhibitors are drugs that can shrink the tumor but tend to stop functioning as the tumor becomes resistant to treatment. Dr. Banerjee said: “We are very much looking forward to this becoming the standard treatment for women with low-grade serous ovarian cancer.” The results were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology. Additional report by Press Association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/ovarian-cancer-treatment-tral-results-in-tumour-shrinkage-results-show-b1922931.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos