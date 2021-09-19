Your body’s backup immune system remembers the COVID virus, studies show

Chicago (WGN) — We talk a lot about antibodies after COVID-19 infection and vaccination, but there is another important immune response that plays a role in COVID protection, which lasts long after the antibody declines and is latent. Expands the power of vaccines.

Since the early days of the pandemic, anthropologist Dr. Thomas McDade and his collaborators have used Chicago as a field study in search of antibodies in samples sent to Northwestern University’s lab.

“By the fall of 2020, we found that about 20% of people were infected with (COVID),” McDade said.

It was the earliest discovery from blood stains. Cases of COVID ranged from mild to severe. And now, most study participants are vaccinated, providing an important opportunity for researchers to measure the effectiveness of shots.

“I have a pre-vaccination sample. I took the sample after the first dose of the vaccine and after the second dose,” he said.

In all groups, the team measured again two months after the second dose, which showed a 20% reduction in antibody and normal processes with other types of vaccination.

“It is normal to produce many antibodies after a vaccine or natural infection,” McDade said. “It is normal for these antibodies to decline over time.”

But thankfully, human immunity is more than an antibody. It has a built-in backup system that remembers the virus even after the first line of defense weakens. This is called cell-mediated immunity and relies on what are called T cells and B cells. These cells help fight other viruses and even cancer.

“When they see it or something similar again, they will supercharge the production of new antibodies and new cells that fight the virus very quickly and very effectively,” McDade said.

People who previously had a mild or asymptomatic infection did not respond strongly to the first dose of the vaccine. This may be due to the low viral load during spontaneous infection, that is, not enough virus to imprint memory on the immune system.

“They produced a neutralization reaction that was about 50% of where we wanted. The same is true for people who have never been exposed to the virus. To fully protect everyone, vaccines Had to be vaccinated twice, “said McDade. Many people who have previously been infected with COVID now believe that they are immune and do not need to be vaccinated. … According to our study, if you were previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, you may not have high levels of innate immunity. “

In contrast, people with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 who were likely to have high levels of the virus in their bodies during the illness “reacted very strongly to the first dose of the vaccine.” Mr McDade said.

So do you need a booster? If your immune system is weak, McDade says so. For otherwise healthy individuals, McDade said the more people who receive the first dose, the better.

“For the general public, for most people, having more people get the first dose of the vaccine is actually more than getting one-third of those who have already taken the first two doses. I think it’s better, “he said.

Even when delta mutants are in circulation, McDade’s studies show that vaccines withstand protection from severe infections and hospitalization.