Health
Yes, flu shots contain mercury, but there are no health concerns
Experts say it’s not a health concern.
The flu season is approaching and there is a lot of false information about flu vaccines.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many vaccines, including the flu vaccine, come in vials containing multiple vaccinations. They are called multi-dose vials and are accessed many times to vaccinate many people with new needles and syringes each time.
question
Does the flu vaccine contain mercury? If so, why?
answer
Yes, Multiple doses of influenza vaccine are supplemented with a small amount of ethylmercury to prevent contamination. But experts say it’s not a health concern.
Source of information
What we found
According to the CDC, multiple dose vials of influenza vaccine include: Thimerosal, An ethylmercury-based preservative that has been used in some vaccines since the 1930s. It is used to prevent bacteria and bacteria from contaminating the vaccine.
According to the CDC, thimerosal quickly left the body, It does not accumulate and reach harmful levels.said many Single dose vial, Preservative-free syringes and nasal spray flu vaccines, which are pre-filled for influenza vaccination, are intended for use once.
Each vial contains only a small amount of 25 micrograms of ethylmercury. This is about the same as the amount in a can of 3 ounces of tuna. FDA..
The FDA is working to reduce or eliminate thimerosal from all existing vaccines. The agency is working with manufacturers, especially those that manufacture pediatric vaccines, to achieve the goal of eliminating thimerosal from vaccines and to further assess the potential health effects of thimerosal. We are cooperating with other PHS institutions.
All vaccines routinely recommended for children under 6 years of age and sold in the United States, with the exception of the inactivated influenza vaccine initially recommended by the Advisory Board, do not contain or trace amounts of thimerosal. Contains only (less than 1 microgram of mercury per dose). A 2004 study of immunization practices for routine use in children 6-23 months of age.
|
