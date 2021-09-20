Health
Residents say Alberta’s new vaccination card certificate is easy to edit
Albertin needs evidence that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 I was able to download the card from the state website on Sunday, But almost immediately some residents said they could easily edit them.
Dan Sugar, who lives in Calgary, said the card was in a PDF file, his name was “Fakus McFake Face”, and he could edit it as having received “ivermectin hosi paste” and “bleach”.
He says he could edit all the fields and make changes “surprisingly easy”.
The government announced the availability of the card in a news release on Sunday the day before the “Restriction Exemption Program” began.
The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity restrictions or other public health measures when vaccination certification or negative test results from attendees are required.
Amanda Kurmins, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, has confirmed by email that “motivated individuals” can edit PDFs, but “working on a safer QR code that will be available in the coming weeks. I’m continuing. “
“It’s important to point out that tampering with health records is a crime under the Health Information Act,” Krumins wrote.
“However, we know that the majority of Albertin use the system properly and comply with the legal requirements set out in current public health orders.”
A surge in COVID-19 vaccine was seen in Alberta, with 2,020 new cases confirmed on Friday.
Prime Minister Jason Kenny was opposed to vaccine passports over privacy concerns, but the steps needed to protect Alberta hospitals facing the potential for overwhelming a fourth wave of pandemics last week Said that it has become.
Kenny said in a live Facebook video Thursday night that COVID-19 vaccine reservations have nearly tripled in the state since the announcement of the passport system.
More People Roll Up After Alberta Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Program
However, many reported that it was difficult to obtain the necessary evidence of vaccination in the days following the announcement.
Before the card became available on Sunday, Albertin had the option of viewing the paper he received when he took the shot or signing up for a system that could view vaccine records online.
The latter option required many to sign up for a digital ID, and those who tried said they faced long and frustrating delays due to the overwhelming system.
The state states that new cards can be downloaded with an Alberta Health number with minimal or no waiting time without the need to create an online account.
Albertin states that existing immune records, including those received for vaccination, can continue to be used.
What does Alberta’s Triage Protocol look like?
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8203414/alberta-vaccination-cards-covid-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
