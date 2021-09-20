NHS pulmonary physician recommends COVID vaccine | News





Few subjects are as controversial as the COVID vaccine. A simple internet search, or scrolling of social media, and various opinions and rationalizations can be overwhelming. Is the vaccine safe? Do you want to protect from various COVID strains? Is there enough research done to make sure you know? Dr. Cretica Marak, Dean of Northeastern Health Systems Medicine, provides insights on pandemics and vaccines. Marak has specialized in lung and critical care for over a decade. Pandemics have the greatest impact on these two disciplines. Marraco makes his opinion based on a national census, but equally important is based on the routine cases found in Cherokee County. His advice follows the advice of other health care providers and the Oklahoma Department of Health. “We are vaccinated, stay socially distant, wear masks and wash our hands,” Marak said. “COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective. Over 95% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 pneumonia are unvaccinated throughout the United States, including Cherokee County.” Most COVID-positive patients using ventilators and life-support systems are primarily unvaccinated, according to reports from hospitals across the country. “Inpatients with COVID-19 present with respiratory failure and most are ventilated,” says Marak. “So far, only two patients have been vaccinated against COVID-19 pneumonia, but none have needed life support. Both were discharged within a week.” But is the vaccine safe? Do you protect against various strains of the virus? “Vaccines have the same potential side effects as any other drug. We can guarantee that they are all safe and effective,” says Marak. “The usual side effects are minor and include pain at the injection site, redness, fever, and other mild side effects. Serious side effects that people are concerned about are very rare.” According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, the COVID-19 vaccine has undergone a rigorous testing and approval process before being administered to Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, individuals receive what is known as an mRNA vaccine that helps the body produce antibodies to COVID-19 “peplomers.” This protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies produced in response to the vaccine help fight the real virus when infected. “The Delta variant is more toxic and more contagious than the Alpha variant we worked on last year,” Marak said. “The new strain of interest is the Mu mutant, which has been reported in all US states except Nebraska. At this time, we’re not sure about this strain, but the CDC is closely monitoring it.” Like influenza, there are many different types of COVID viruses. Vaccines may not prevent COVID-19 infection, but have been shown to reduce the lethality of the virus for vaccinated individuals. “Vaccination is the only solution to control this pandemic,” Marak said. “Therefore, if you qualify, get vaccinated. If you are already fully vaccinated, you should consider getting a booster, preferably 6 months after your second vaccination.” Patients should discuss the vaccine with their primary care provider. Appointments can be made through the Department of Health, the Department of Health in Oklahoma, and the NHS Tahlequah Medical Group.

