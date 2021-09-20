Covid begins at Scotland LIVE as a booster vaccine program for care home residents





Body launched to self-regulate Covid test companies An organization has been set up to ensure that accurate, timely and competitively priced services are provided by the Covid-19 test company. The founders of the Institute and the Testing Industry Organization (LTIO) said they would self-regulate on behalf of providers who could demonstrate that an organization provides “trustworthy testing services” to businesses and the general public. Health Minister Sajid Javid previously said that the cost of PCR testing could be a “barrier” for people, arguing that consumers and families need to be protected from “exploitation practices.” Earlier this month, the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) said it discovered that travelers had no way of finding the best deals and were at risk from providers that violated consumer law regarding travel testing. .. Watchdog said it provided the UK government with eight recommendations. This should give better results in the PCR travel test market. According to LTIO, we will accept the Code of Conduct based on the CMA letter recently sent to all Covid test providers, and only providers with a score of 3.5 or higher will be accepted as members on an independent Trustpilot rating website. The organization has also pledged to create a “Gold Standard Certification Process and Kitemark to Provide Consumer Confidence” within the next three months, and the UK industry will set the world’s “highest ethical and professional standards”. He said he would work with the government to ensure that he had. Francis Ingham, Independent Director of LTIO, said: “This new academic institution is designed to set, implement and raise the standard of service to our customers. “We believe that establishing the Gold Standard Kitemark and our own code of conduct can raise the bar for the industry as a whole. “The public has the right to expect test companies to provide accurate, timely and competitively priced services, and that’s what LTIO is trying to achieve.” The six founding members of LTIO are project screens by BioGrad, Cignpost Diagnostics / ExpressTest, Halo Verification, Medical Diagnosis, Prenetics and Qured. “The final decision will be made as to whether this will bring significant improvements to travelers,” said Rory Borland, travel editor for consumer rights groups. He states: “Some of the companies involved in this new organization have had repeated consumer complaints and their service is rated a bit better than average. This is not a gold standard. “Government needs to implement all CMA recommendations for modifying the test market so consumers can travel with confidence.” The launch precedes the relaxation of travel testing requirements in the UK, eliminating the need for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated people before returning to a destination other than the Red List. From the end of October, you can replace the PCR test on the second day with a cheaper immunochromatography test.

