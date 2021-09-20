If you’ve ever thought about donating your kidneys, now is the time to learn more | Life





Williamsport, PA-According to Giftof Life, about 36,000 Americans receive life-saving transplants each year. Donor program.. And while those lives will change forever, another 7,000 people die a day awaiting organ transplants. UPMC is hosting “Living Donation: Be the Perfect Match” online from noon on Thursday, September 30th. During the event, Amit Tevar, MD, Surgery Director of the UPMC Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program, and Sam Stea, MD, UPMC Nephrologists in Central and Northern Pennsylvania, outlined the biodonation and assessment process and performed surgery. Talk about, recover, and share stories about transplant patients in central and northern Pennsylvania. “It’s very easy. It’s important for people to understand how to save lives through donations, as organ donors save lives for two, not just one,” says Dr. Tevar. “Nearly 26 million people in the United States suffer from kidney disease and more than 100,000 are on the waiting list for kidney transplants. Last year, living organ donors enabled more than 5,700 life-saving transplants.” Told. UPMC’s Kidney Assessment Clinic opened in the spring of 2019 and offers a variety of pre-kidney transplant assessment services, including blood and diagnostic tests, radiological and diagnostic imaging services, and ongoing education. The transplant will take place in Pittsburgh and the patient will return to Williamsport for postoperative care and follow-up. The clinic also provides information on transplant assessment and kidney transplantation for living donors. “Our clinic helps people with renal failure get donations faster by receiving a living donor transplant that has better results and faster recovery times than a deceased donor transplant. “We are aiming for,” said Dr. Stair. “The average waiting time for patients on the cadaveric waiting list in the region is about 6 years, but the average 5-year survival rate for dialysis patients is only about 36%,” Dr. Stea continued. rice field. With so many viable donors in our community, too many people die on the waiting list. “ You can register for the event here.. Our content is free, but journalists are working hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com is directed directly to helping us cover important news and events in our area. Thank you for saying that the local news is important!

Donate today







