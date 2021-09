The first Essex 14 years under the age of 16 in a vaccinated country

Play the video Essex schoolboys have become one of the first 12 to 15 Covid jabs in the country due to the deployment of additional vaccines for vulnerable people. 14-year-old Jack Lane received the Pfizer vaccine this morning (September 20) at the Belfairs Academy in Leonsea as the NHS began rolling out Covid-19 jabs to school children aged 12 to 15. Jack Lane was one of the first 12-15 year olds to get a Pfizer jab credit: ITV News Anglia Approximately 3 million children in this age group will be vaccinated-follow the recommendations of the UK Chief Medical Officer. Jack said: “I’m proud to have been vaccinated so that I could stay in school and continue my education. The jab was quick, easy and painless.” After the JVCI (Independent Committee for Immunization Advisory) chose not to recommend vaccines for 12-15 seconds, the program raised opinions among parents who questioned the decision to approve a vaccination program for children. I divided it. Children aged 12 to 15 at Belfairs Academy in Leonsea were vaccinated today credit: ITV News There was also a question about consent-because in some circumstances, if the child does not agree whether to take the jab, he or she may reject the parent’s decision. Pfizer vaccine deployed to children Like the flu and HPV vaccines, Covid-19 Jab is provided by the Local School Age Immunity Service (SAIS), which works closely with schools to identify all eligible children. The family does not need to contact the NHS to arrange the vaccine for the child, the school and the provider will contact. Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader of the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Program, “Alongside one of the busiest summers, NHS staff are working closely with the school to ensure that they are ready to deliver the vaccine to currently qualified children aged 12 to 15 years. “Vaccines are safe and effective. When invited to protect themselves and their families prior to the winter months, families work closely with school-based vaccination teams to prevent loved ones. We recommend that you get vaccinated. “ Children are provided with a single dose of Pfizer vaccine credit: ITV News Since December last year, more than 77 million vaccines have been provided in the UK. Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: “Today it is encouraging to see children aged 12 to 15 begin to be vaccinated. This is our ongoing protection of young people from COVID-19 and minimizing interruptions in education. It reflects our efforts. “This vaccine makes a big difference in saving lives and reducing infections, and meets the rigorous standards of safety and efficacy of well-known drug regulators over the age of 12. For those who are not in school, the government says alternative arrangements will be made to ensure that those who are not in school are vaccinated.

