Influenza vaccination in Kentucky urged to prevent hospital burden





Frankfort, Kentucky (AP) – Public health commissioners in Kentucky are calling on residents to get the flu vaccine to reduce the burden on hospitals within the next few months. Dr. Stephen Stack said that the more Kentucky citizens are immunized against the flu, the more the hospital will be able to treat COVID and other patients. The stack says the flu boosts the number of people hospitalized in the typical winter. According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, dozens of hospitals in Kentucky are currently experiencing a serious staff shortage and lack of beds available in adult intensive care units.

