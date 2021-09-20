Horse owners fighting to find the ivermectin strain in the controversial Covid-19 scramble for treatment





Cape Town – Both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization warn against the use of ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19, and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) tells the black market Warning sales. However, despite the FDA’s stance, horse owners who use horse ivermectin to exterminate animals have an anthelmintic treatment inventory as Americans struggle to get the drug. I’m fighting to get in. Cindy Greeley, who owns a horse in northern Wisconsin, told The Washington Post that the store seems to be limiting the amount of ivermectin that customers can buy, or is completely out of stock and more than doubled in price. He said it was. Last month, News Channel 5 reported that a feed store in Las Vegas said the drug was sold out. It blamed the shortage of people buying it as an unsafe Covid-19 treatment. Since early July 2021, outpatient ivermectin preparations have begun to increase rapidly, reaching more than 88,000 prescriptions in the week leading up to August 13, 2021, reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This represents a 24-fold increase from the pre-pandemic baseline. After South African regulators have allowed the import of ivermectin and a “compassionate use program” in limited circumstances, the drug is being imported in the form of tablets from the back of the car at pharmacies and clinics and sold out. The NPO National Public Radio reported last week. Dr. EV Lapity’s Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, and waiting room are full of Covid-19 patients. In the office behind the waiting room, there is an empty box under the desk that says “ivermectin”. Rapiti treats dozens of patients a day. Mohammed Noor said he could hardly breathe when he first came to the clinic, but he got better after Lapity gave him more ivermectin. While researchers waited for the results of clinical trials, Lapity said it was inhumane to send them home to aggravate or die in a neighborhood full of people who were anxious for treatment. Rapiti has treated more than 600 patients with Covid-19 pneumonia. IOL

