COVID-19 and menstruation

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has killed more than 4 million people worldwide. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Caused by coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the respiratory and systemic symptoms of severe illness have masked other potential effects of the virus on human physiology. One such area is women’s menstruation.

Image Credit: Peakstock / Shutterstock.com

Background

With over 800 million people experiencing the menstrual cycle, you need access to safe and hygienic menstrual products. Despite accounting for more than half of the world’s population, there is a shortage of COVID-19-related research in this area.

It is well established that the ability to manage the menstrual cycle is often associated with socioeconomic status and the area in which people live. Poverty is a major cause of menstrual-related health problems, as are wars and natural disasters that cause large-scale migration and refugee migration.

Power play

Even without menstrual needs, 2.2 billion and 4.2 billion people do not have access to drinking water and sanitation services. In fact, one in three people around the world live in areas where they have to distribute water for many hours. When applied to menstruation, the difficulty of maintaining hygiene and convenience becomes more serious.

Refugees and persons with disabilities are characterized by great difficulty in obtaining timely, affordable and convenient access to sanitary napkins and clean water. Refugee camps are usually crowded with bathrooms, so menstruating people may not have the water, sanitation, and sanitation (WASH) facilities that are essential for healthy and dignified menstrual management.

In a pandemic situation, the competition for resources is clear. Water and money should be used for the needs of women during menstruation, which are often ignored, hand and face hygiene, and other emergency functions related to the prevention of the spread of COVID. -19?

Again, menstruation moves down the list, increasing inequality in this area at the expense of deteriorating the physical and mental health of women during menstruation. Not only this, this makes it impossible for them to take advantage of social and economic opportunities.

Blame menstruation and COVID-19

The need to care for another family member of COVID-19 can affect the symptoms of menstruation, both in terms of the anxiety caused by the illness and the need to address the need for menstruation in more severe scenarios. There is sex.

The emotional sacrifice of COVID-19 is high due to false information such as the alleged association between menstruation and COVID-19. This can further reduce the social value of menstruators, who are particularly toxic if these people are already oppressed or marginalized due to race, religion, disability, or other factors.

The stigma surrounding menstruation is not only exposed to violence as many women wait to visit shared bathrooms late into the night, but also to their health as a result of excessive delays in the replacement of sanitary napkins. It’s getting worse. This is in addition to the intense discomfort of wearing a wet pad.

Restricted access

Blockades, school closures, and difficulty in accessing medical services at the primary level have reduced the availability of menstrual supplies and information about the area. In fact, even though schools are open, one study estimates that well over 330 million girls attended schools without facilities for hygienic replacement of sanitary napkins.

Quarantine and curfew further restrict access to such supplies. Some women rely on blankets and second-hand clothing to make their own supplies, while other women in the family are often resentful of this use and see it as a waste of useful resources.

This can lead to domestic violence. In addition, reusable products require enough water and soap to keep them hygienic, and failure to do so increases the likelihood of both health problems and humiliation.

COVID and Duration: Does the COVID Vaccine Change Your Duration? play

Lack of supplies and money

All of these inequality is exacerbated by the financial pressures caused by COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, and panic buying. As a result, some scientists estimate that more than eight out of ten women in such areas are worried that they may not have access to the sanitary napkins they need.

Women who do not control household spending can usually lose access to such supplies.

The impact of this on safe sanitary napkin management can be dramatic, with food and utilities prioritizing the purchase of sanitary napkins, which is a serious problem for people who use menstrual products every month. Without easy access to hygiene products, women and girls may be forced to exchange their gender for supplies or money to buy supplies... “

In this way, COVID-19 raises the barrier to menstrual hygiene by making it difficult to gain secure access to the resources it needs. Unfortunately, menstruation has virtually no alternative.Changes in cycle length and quantity

Changes in the menstrual cycle

One in five female athletes reported changes in their menstrual cycle after the onset of a pandemic. Reasons can range from reduced workload due to anxiety and stress to disease-related inflammation and immune changes.

Both stress and lack of energy are known to alter the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovary (HPO) axis that regulates the menstrual cycle. Large energy deficiencies can disrupt the luteal phase, stop ovulation, and cause oligomenorrhea and oligomenorrhea.

Because the pandemic caused immense mental and emotional tension and distress, and because anxiety was associated with higher menstrual scores.A significant percentage of cycle complaints can be due to this link

Some scientists are assessing the menstrual cycle to identify and examine such changes that occur in women of reproductive age. One such study, conducted in May 2020, showed that in a group of women with an average age of 26, the menstrual period was shorter and lighter than the pre-pandemic period. ..

It is estimated that more than one-third of women who menstruate regularly develop an irregular cycle during a pandemic, accompanied by depression, anxiety, and stress.

Another study showed that one-quarter of patients with confirmed COVID-19 altered bleeding. Systemic complications, as expected, were higher with severe COVID-19, but the severity of the disease was not associated with changes in menstrual flow.

Conversely, more than one-fifth of severe COVID-19 had longer cycles and one-tenth had mild illness. Individual analyzes reported that one in five patients had a longer cycle after infection, while 3% said they had a shorter cycle.

Temporary change

No significant changes in sex hormone levels and anti-Müllerian hormone levels were seen compared to age-matched controls, indicating that infection does not leave a lasting effect on these hormones. Systemic disease is known to be a risk factor for cycle prolongation and probably explains these transient effects.

The findings suggest a temporary and self-limiting suppression of ovarian function due to infection. Follow-up showed that in 1 in 7 women, changes in volume persisted throughout the study period, but changes in almost all cycle lengths normalized within 2 months.

If pregnancy is excluded, the temporary disruption of the cycle can be managed at home.

What is the impact?

Therefore, while COVID-19 does not significantly disturb menstruation in the medical sense, it has a profound social impact in this area. Further steps need to be taken to correct these inequality as part of an integrated, comprehensive and participatory COVID-19 management policy.

Pandemic response should include a menstrual hygiene promotion protocol, especially in areas and communities where such needs are marginalized. This will list menstrual supplies as a must-have item, including information about this women’s event with changes that may be related to the pandemic, while ensuring an uninterrupted and affordable supply for local manufacturers and vendors. I need to help you.

The school curriculum should include comprehensible information about the period so that the girl in the first period of the pandemic can identify what is happening and respond appropriately and safely.

All certified care workers dealing with girls and women with disabilities should ask if their menstrual needs are met and other related issues. Finally, women and girls need to show and provide information on how to prevent the transmission of the virus during this time.

reference: