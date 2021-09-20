The QR code for your vaccine passport is now available on Sask.

Article content
Of the topic QR (quick response) code Now available for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
A new QR code to prove your vaccination can be downloaded / saved, printed and displayed on your mobile device.
The state announced on Monday morning that residents of Saskatchewan, who have a MySaskHealthRecord account on eHealth Saskatchewan, will now be able to view their COVID-19 vaccination records in a new format that includes a QR code.
It can be downloaded / saved, printed and viewed on mobile devices.
The new one-page format replaces the COVID-19 vaccination record launched in Saskatchewan in August., QR code is not included. The new format with a QR code also includes the individual’s name, type of vaccine administered, date, country of issue, and lot number.
After the state first launched the vaccination format, there was a significant rise in people trying to enroll in eHealth, resulting in a backlog. The new requirements are expected to generate more demand.
The new certificate with digital QR code supports vaccination certification at border entry when traveling abroad and is consistent with the federal government’s work on domestic solutions.
“This is the next improved version of the Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination record,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.
“This is what travelers, businesses and organizations have been looking for. Last week, more powerful measures were announced to control the COVID-19 infection, so anyone eligible to be vaccinated in Saskatchewan We recommend that anyone get the vaccine and get the COVID-19 vaccine certificate from MySaskHealthRecord. “
The QR code is now easy to use After August, when Saskatchewan Rafters announced their vaccination certification, and after September 17, the COVID-19 test must be negative to participate in home games.
A wallet card showing the vaccine administered is also considered acceptable evidence of vaccination to meet the following conditions: Public health measures announced on Thursday. They included proof of vaccination from October 1st at non-essential companies such as restaurants and bars, casinos, concert venues, cinemas, museums, fitness centers and indoor dining in gyms.
In this release, the state states that vaccine certificates with QR codes are currently on sale (prior to October 1st) to give people time to get information and get used to the process. rice field.
By the end of the month, companies and organizations that need vaccination certification will be able to download and use the free QR code verification app. The app can scan the QR code to determine if you are fully vaccinated. The Saskatchewan Vaccine Verifier app (SK Vax Verifier) is provided free of charge from Google Play or the Apple App Store.
The personal vaccination information is embedded in the QR code, and when scanned with the SK Vax Verifier app, the app will receive a green indicator, or vaccination, to confirm that the individual is fully vaccinated. Shows one of the red indicators to indicate that it is not. According to the state, the information is secure and is not displayed / stored / retained during the scanning process.
“Complete vaccination” means the second dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD (all interchangeable with two vaccines), or 14 days after the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Means. ..
By the end of September, citizens will need to get the Saskatchewan Vaccine Wallet app (SK Vax Wallet) for free from Google Play or the Apple App Store to download vaccine records and make them easily accessible with the SK Vax Wallet app. can also do. On their phone.
To obtain a COVID-19 vaccination certificate with a QR code (or create a new account) via MySaskHealthRecord, please visit: www.ehealthsask.ca/MySaskHealthRecord/MySaskHealthRecord/.
Once an account is created, individuals will have access to COVID-19 vaccination records, complete immunity history, lab test results, including the COVID-19 test, and other health histories. It can take up to 24 hours for a record to be updated after your account is activated.
