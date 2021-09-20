Utah counts over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases





The state added 11,006 cases, resulting in a 4.3% increase in new coronavirus cases in Utah during the week ending Sunday. Last week there were 10,550 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Utah ranks 21st among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 1.1% from the previous week, with 1,030,256 reported. With 0.96% of the country’s population, Utah had 1.07% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 36 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Some governments may have delayed reporting during Labor Day holidays, and people who would normally have been tested may not have been tested at that time. Weekly comparisons may be inaccurate. In Utah, the worst weekly outbreak per capita was in Tooele County, with 577 per 100,000 per capita per week. 396 Davis County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of community-acquired infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Salt Lake County, with 2,946 cases. Utah County, 2,115 cases. Davis County has 1,406 people. Weekly cases increased in four counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Davis, Tooele and Wasatch counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Utah ranks 31st in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 58.1% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 63.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Utah reported 47,713 vaccinations, including 20,053 initial doses. Last week, the state received 44,853 vaccinations, including 20,842 initial doses. In total, Utah reported that it administered a total dose of 3,363,120. more:The United States withdraws travel bans for vaccinated foreign travelers from early November Throughout Utah, cases declined in three counties, the most in Salt Lake County, from 3,132 a week ago to 2,946. In Utah County, there are 2,134 to 2,115 cases. In San Juan County, there were 31 out of 43 cases. In Utah, 63 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 66 people were reported dead. A total of 490,985 people in Utah have been coronavirus-positive and 2,787 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 42,087,432 people are positive and 673,763 have died. Note: In Utah, Johns Hopkins University reports data primarily by health sector, such as the joint Weber and Morgan agency. Weber and Morgan counties may be marked as having no cases. Utah county-level data is significantly worse than any other state, and county comparisons can be very misleading. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, September 8. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 516

Week before: 539

4 weeks ago: 447 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 121,201

Week before: 128,256

4 weeks ago: 111,242 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]

