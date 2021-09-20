The Definitive Guide to Healthy Eating in Your 50s and 60s

This article provides an in-depth guide to healthy eating in your 50s and 60s.

By maintaining a balanced eating pattern that emphasizes key nutrients, you can improve your odds of healthy aging to continue living a dynamic, active lifestyle.

It’s also a time when our bodies begin to change — and so do our nutritional needs.

Healthy aging involves extending the number of healthy, active years of your life. While there are many factors at play, following an overall nutritious eating pattern certainly helps.

In particular, nutrition plays a major role in healthy aging by reducing one’s risk of chronic disease, age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia), weakened bones (such as in osteoporosis), malnutrition, and underweight or overweight status ( 1 ).

While aging is inevitable and normal, you can take steps to encourage healthy aging. The main goal of this effort is to extend the number of healthy, active years you have. In many cases, you can live a very active lifestyle well into your late adulthood ( 1 ).

During your 50s and 60s, it’s important that you get enough of several key nutrients on a daily basis.

Protein

Eating enough protein helps build and preserve lean muscle mass, which is important for an active lifestyle, a strong metabolism, and proper immune health ( 2 , 3 ).

High protein foods include:

lean meat

poultry

fish

tofu

eggs

tempeh

beans and lentils

nuts and seeds

dairy products

While the current Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.36 grams per pound (0.8 grams per kg) of body weight, most research suggests that adults over 50 require more ( 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ).

In fact, you may need close to 0.5–0.9 grams per pound (1.2–2.0 grams per kg) to preserve muscle mass and support an active lifestyle. For instance, someone who weighs 150 pounds (68 kg) would need 75–135 grams of protein per day ( 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ).

Most people can get enough protein from food alone. If you struggle to get enough or you need a quick protein source, you can try using protein powder or a supplement such as Ensure or Boost.

Fiber

Eating fiber promotes healthy bowel movements and digestion, supports heart health, slows sugar absorption to stabilize blood sugar levels, and helps maintain a healthy weight ( 7 , 8 ).

High fiber foods include:

vegetables

fruit

whole grains such as oats, brown rice, popcorn, and barley

beans and lentils

nuts and seeds

The RDA for fiber is 25 and 38 grams per day for women and men, respectively ( 7 , 8 ).

Most people can get enough fiber from food alone. Your doctor may suggest a fiber supplement, such as Metamucil.

Calcium

Calcium is a key mineral for bone health, nerve function, and heart and muscle contraction. Sufficient calcium intake may help prevent bone-related disorders such as osteopenia and osteoporosis ( 9 , 10 , 11 ).

High calcium foods include:

dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt

leafy greens, except for spinach

fortified beverages, including soy and almond milks

Since postmenopausal individuals have a higher risk of osteoporosis and don’t absorb calcium as efficiently, they need an average of 1,200 mg per day, while other populations need around 1,000 mg per day ( 9 , 10 , 11 ).

It’s best to obtain calcium through food, but you can also find it in many multivitamins.

If your doctor recommends a calcium supplement, it’s best to split the dose to increase absorption — for example, by taking two 500-mg supplements at different times instead of one 1,000-mg supplement ( 9 , 10 , 11 ).

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is important for bone and immune health. Low levels are associated with greater risk of mental decline, frailty, poor heart health, depression, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer ( 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 ).

Vitamin D is also known as the “sunshine vitamin” because our bodies can produce it from sun exposure. That said, too much sun exposure may be dangerous, so try to get this vitamin mostly from supplements or foods such as dairy products, mushrooms, egg yolks, and fatty fish.

Because food sources of this vitamin are limited, it’s generally recommended to take a vitamin D supplement of 600 IU or greater after age 50. Your doctor may recommend higher doses based on your personal needs and geographical location ( 12 ).

Omega-3 fatty acids

Diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids are associated with lower rates of mental decline and neurological disease — such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — as well as better brain, heart, and skin health ( 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 ).

Food sources of omega-3 fats include:

fatty fish (including salmon, sardines, mackerel, tuna, and herring)

nuts and seeds

oils (such as flaxseed oil)

algae

Keep in mind that fatty fish and algae are the main sources of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), the omega-3s linked to the most health benefits ( 16 ).

Nuts, seeds, and oils are usually high in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 that your body converts into EPA and DHA in small amounts ( 16 ).

The RDA for ALA is 1.1 and 1.6 grams per day for women and men, respectively. There is no general recommended intake for EPA and DHA, though a minimum of 250–500 mg combined EPA and DHA each day is a good goal ( 16 ).

If you don’t eat fatty fish 2–3 times per week, speak with a healthcare professional about taking a fish- or algae-based omega-3 supplement.

Vitamin B12

This vitamin plays a key role in energy metabolism, red blood cell production, DNA repair, immune function, and brain and heart health. After age 50, your body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12 declines, so it becomes even more important to get this vitamin in your diet ( 20 , 21 ).

Vitamin B12 is found mostly in animal foods such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products, as well as in fortified breakfast cereals. Those who follow a vegetarian or vegan eating pattern may be at risk of low B12 levels ( 21 , 22 ).

Adults over 50 should aim to consume 2.4 mcg per day of vitamin B12 ( 22 , 23 ).

Your doctor may advise you to take a B12 supplement if you have low levels, are vegetarian or vegan, have anemia, or have other medical conditions that reduce B12 absorption, such as Crohn’s disease or celiac disease ( 22 , 23 ).

Potassium

Potassium is a mineral and electrolyte that you need to get through your diet. Sufficient potassium intake is associated with a lower risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease. Further, it helps support healthy bones ( 24 , 25 ).

This mineral is found in many food sources, such as:

vegetables and fruits such as bananas, durian, raisins, Medjool dates, guava, peaches, oranges, potatoes, cabbage, and leafy greens

whole grains

dairy products

nuts and seeds

meat and poultry

The RDA for potassium is 2,600 mg and 3,400 mg for women and men, respectively. Most people can get enough through food and should supplement only under the supervision of a doctor, since getting too much potassium can be life threatening ( 24 , 25 , 26 ).

Antioxidants

Antioxidants help neutralize free radical compounds that may lead to oxidative stress — one of the main contributors to aging and chronic disease. Antioxidants include vitamins A, C, and E and minerals such as zinc, copper, and selenium ( 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 ).

The best food sources of antioxidants include ( 31 , 32):

colorful fruits and vegetables

nuts and seeds

whole grains

dark chocolate

coffee and tea

There’s no general recommended intake, and there’s little evidence to support taking an antioxidant supplement. Instead, try to consume antioxidant-rich foods at every meal (32).