55 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

Today, on September 20, Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 recovery since the last update on September 17.
Case 34 is in the central zone. 24 is a close contact of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel. Seven are under investigation.
There are signs that the community is expanding among people in the Central Zone between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.
There are 13 cases in the Northern Zone. 11 is a close contact for previously reported cases. Two are under investigation.
The defined unvaccinated group in the Northern Zone has a large cluster of linked cases, and more cases are expected.
Five cases are in the western zone. The two are related to travel. The second is close contact with previously reported cases. One is under investigation.
The three cases are in the eastern zone. All related to travel.
As of today, Nova Scotia has 129 COVID-19 activity examples. Eight of them are in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority lab completed 3,196 tests on September 17th. 2,679 tests on September 18th. 2,670 tests on September 19th.
As of September 19, 1,486,264 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Of these, 714,101 Nova Scotians received a second dose.
Since April 1, there have been 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from less than 10 years to over 90 years. There are 4,468 resolved cases. Cumulative cases can change as data is updated in the panorama.
Test advice:
Nova Scotia can book tests with or without symptoms https: // covid-self-assessment.
For more information on testing, please visit the following URL: https://www.nshealth.ca/corona
People with COVID-19 symptoms are advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.
Those who are advised by public health to be closely related should complete 14 days of complete quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of exposure, self-isolation is not necessary unless there are symptoms of COVID-19. They should still be tested and symptoms should be monitored from the date of exposure to 14 days after exposure. If symptoms occur, you should be tested and self-quarantined until the test results are negative.
Symptoms and self-assessment:
Nova Scotians need to visit https: // covid-self-assessment.
-Cough (new or worse)
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
-Fever (chills, sweating)
–Headache
-Runny nose or stuffy nose
– sore throat
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
If you do not have access to online self-assessment, or if you would like to talk to your nurse about your symptoms, you should call 811.
People with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book an examination.
Quick fact:
-The State of Emergency was declared on March 22, 2020 under the Emergency Management Act and extended to October 3, 2021.
Additional resources:
For more information on COVID-19 case data, tests and vaccines, please visit: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi
Nova Scotia citizens can find accurate and up-to-date information, hand-washing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi
Nova’s Scottia’s five-stage reopening plan announced on May 28, 2021. https://novascotia.ca/reopenin
Enterprises and other organizations can find information to help them safely resume and operate at: https://novascotia.ca/reopenin
A list of primary rating locations, including locations with drop-in tests, is available at: https://www.nshealth.ca/corona
Learn more about public health text notifications for COVID-19 positive cases and close contact information. https://www.nshealth.ca/news/p
Learn more about what is considered an essential trip. https://novascotia.ca/coronavi
Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Or 1-833-784-4397 (toll free)
Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free) for anyone experiencing or worried about mental health or addiction crises. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For those in need of assistance regarding non-critical mental health or addiction concerns, call Community Mental Health and Addiction at 1-855-922-1122 (free) weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm can do.
The Kids Help Phone is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-668-6868 (free).
For help or information on 24/7 domestic violence, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll free).
