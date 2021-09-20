COVID cases in Tippecanoe County increased by 437 this week

Indiana reported new cases of 26,760 coronaviruses in the week ending Sunday, starting from 26,364 in the previous week for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranks 15th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USATODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 1.1% from the previous week, with 1,030,256 reported. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 2.6% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 36 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Some governments may have delayed reporting during Labor Day holidays, and people who would normally have been tested may not have been tested at that time. Weekly comparisons may be inaccurate.

Tippecanoe County reported 437 cases and 5 deaths last week. A week ago, 454 cases and 5 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 26,589 cases and 247 deaths have been reported.

White County reported 93 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 78 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 3,862 cases and 57 deaths have been reported.

Clinton County reported 122 cases and two deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 89 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 5,271 cases and 64 deaths have been reported.

Carroll County reported 73 cases and 2 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 54 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,411 cases and 27 deaths have been reported.

Benton County reported 31 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 57 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 1,398 cases and 16 deaths have been reported.

Fountain County reported 113 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 173 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 3,097 cases and 53 deaths have been reported.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreak per capita was in Rush County, with 826 per 100,000 per capita per week. 775 Pike County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Marion County added the newest cases overall, with 3,347 cases. Allen County, 1,549. And Lake County, 1,086. Weekly cases increased in 48 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the counties of St. Joseph, Elkhart and Vigo.

Indiana ranks 44th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 51.6% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 63.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported 83,516 vaccinations, including 38,212 initial doses. Last week, the state received 65,931 vaccinations, including 32,342 initial doses. Overall, Indiana reported a total of 6,622,158 doses.

Throughout Indiana, cases declined in 44 counties, the most in Marion County, from 3,502 a week ago to 3,347. In Johnson County, there are 690 to 573 cases. In Gibson County, there were 248 to 139 cases.

In Indiana, 300 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 213 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 926,604 people have been coronavirus-positive and 15,083 have died from the disease in Indiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 42,087,432 people are positive and 673,763 have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, September 8.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 3,123

Week before: 3,106

4 weeks ago: 2,042

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 121,201

Week before: 128,256

4 weeks ago: 111,242

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..