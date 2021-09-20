Pfizer says the COVID vaccine works for children aged 5 to 11 years: Coronavirus UpdateExBulletin





Switch captions Matt Rourke / AP

Matt Rourke / AP The first results of a long-awaited study of the efficacy and safety of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years showed promising results. Pharmaceutical companies said early results from their trials showed that the vaccine was safe for children and established a strong antibody response to the virus. According to Pfizer and BioNTech, it was well tolerated to give children aged 5 to 11 years a double dose regimen of 10 μg (micrograms) at 21-day intervals. The side effects were also similar to those of people between the ages of 16 and 25 who were vaccinated. The study used a lower vaccine dose of 10 micrograms instead of the 30 microgram dose used for people over 12 years of age. The dose was selected as the preferred dose for infant safety and efficacy. The news of the results comes from the increasing number of pediatric cases of COVID-19 amid a nationwide surge in infection. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have increased by about 240% in the United States, emphasizing the need for public health vaccination. These study results show children aged 5 to 11 years. It provides a strong foundation for seeking vaccine approval and will be urgently submitted to the FDA and other regulators, “said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO. “In the last nine months, hundreds of millions of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine from around the world. We want to extend vaccine protection to these young people, especially subject to regulatory approval. We are tracking the epidemic of the Delta subspecies and the significant threat it poses to children. ” Despite the strong results, it will take some time before the general public can see the formal deployment of vaccines for children aged 5-11 years. Once the study analysis is complete, Pfizer and BioNTech will submit the results to “in the short term.” Food and Drug Administration for review and potential emergency use authorization. And even if the FDA grants that permission, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, recently told NPR that parents and caregivers will be in 2021 until the COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved by young people. He said he would have to wait till the end. Children 5-11 years old. Test results for children under the age of five could be available later this year, according to a pharmaceutical company. “Already in March 2021, we launched a study to assess infant immunization. Our aim was to generate data for schoolchildren and reach regulators around the world before the start of the winter season. It was a submission, “said Ugur, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. Sahin said.

