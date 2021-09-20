Decreased confidence in vaccines raises concerns among health authorities





Louisville, Kentucky (WTVQ / Press Release) – Health officials launch annual Howard L. Bost Memorial Health Policy Forum to reduce public confidence in all vaccinations and vaccines, not just the COVID-19 vaccine. Discussed what it means for the public health crisis. .. “Here in Kentucky, there is a risk of unraveling the 50-year vaccine policy that has protected us from lifelong catastrophic infections,” said Ben Chandler, President and CEO of the Health Kentucky Foundation. increase. “A slight reduction in the number of parents who decide to vaccinate their children due to illnesses such as measles, mumps, polio, and chickenpox can still occur.” The virtual BoostFourm also included a statement by Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner. Dr. Stack says how immunity to vaccines and diseases like polio is taken for granted, and that there is no risk-free path in life, but vaccines are much less risky than getting sick. talked. Foundation polls in the Kentucky poll show that progress has been made in reducing vaccine hesitation with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine. Results released last week show that efforts have reduced the hesitation rate by about one-third in six months. Other insights from the poll show include: Recommended vaccine Seven out of ten adults in Kentucky strongly or to some extent agree that all routine vaccines recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are beneficial.

Four in five Kentucky citizens strongly or to some extent agree that vaccination is important to the health of others in the area.

90% of Kentucky people believe that vaccination is a good way to protect themselves from illness. Influenza vaccination Two-thirds of Kentucky citizens are very likely or to some extent likely to be vaccinated against the flu by the end of this year.

Almost 1 in 3 Not vaccinated with COVID-19 He says he is very likely or has some chance of getting a flu shot this year. Pediatric vaccine Three in five people in Kentucky believe that all children need to be vaccinated. This drops to 50 percent among adults who live with their children at home.

Eighty-five percent of Kentucky residents are somewhat or very satisfied with the recommended pediatric vaccine for their children in the home. Comparing those who received the COVID-19 vaccine with those who did not, 92% of those who received the COVID-19 vaccine were somewhat or very satisfied with their children receiving the recommended vaccine. Only 73% did not get the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine was comfortable for children to receive the recommended vaccine.

The Foundation for Healthy Kentucky commissioned a vaccine in a Kentucky poll. Conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies at the University of Cincinnati from August 4th to September 4th, 2021. Over 500 adults from across Kentucky have been polled by phone. Voting includes a margin of error of +/- 4.3%. Read the briefs here. The 2021 Howard L. Bost Memorial Health Policy Forum, presented by Aetna Better Health in Kentucky, runs from September 20th to 21st. Registration is still open and the forum is free. click here For more information.

