Escanbia COVID cases decreased by 28.8% from last week and Santa Rosa decreased by 42.3%

Florida reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 75,998 new cases. This is a 24.2% reduction from the previous week’s total of 100,249 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida ranks 20th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 1.1% from the previous week, with 1,030,256 reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 7.38% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 36 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Number of deaths:The official COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County are 818 and Santa Rosa County is 418.

Some governments may have delayed reporting during Labor Day holidays, and people who would normally have been tested may not have been tested at that time. Weekly comparisons may be inaccurate.

Escambia County reported 1,229 cases last week, down about 28.8% from the previous week. A week ago, 1,726 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 55,086 cases have been reported.

Santa Rosa County reported 827 cases last week. This is a decrease of about 42.3% from the previous week. A week ago, 1,433 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 30,886 cases have been reported.

Florida no longer publishes county-level death data.

Throughout Florida, cases decreased in 63 counties, the lowest in Hillsborough County, from 7,986 cases a week ago to 5,490 cases. In Miami-Dade County, there are 9,620 to 7,366 cases. In Lee County, there were 4,954 to 3,227 cases.

Florida ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 66% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 63.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Sunday, Florida reported an additional 362,628 vaccinations, including 138,455 initial doses. Last week, the state received 530,408 vaccinations, including 199,585 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 26,133,526 doses.

► Escambia County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 44% of fully vaccinated people

► ►Santa Rosa County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 44% of Fully Vaccinated People

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Hardee County, with 772 cases per 100,000 people per week. 734 Holmes County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 7,366 cases. Hillsborough County, 5,490 cases. Broward County has 5,463 people. Weekly cases increased in four counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Putnam, Gulf and Bay counties.

In Florida, 2,468 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 2,448 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,528,698 people have been coronavirus-positive and 51,240 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 42,087,432 people are positive and 673,763 have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, September 8.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 12,269

Week before: 14,943

4 weeks ago: 17,712

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 121,201

Week before: 128,256

4 weeks ago: 111,242

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..