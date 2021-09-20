Health
COVID hospitalization in Maine set another record, says MECDC director
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine said on MondayAnother dark recordOfficials reported that 214 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state.
Of the 214 COVID hospitalized, 73 were in the intensive care unit and 33 were on ventilators, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC.
As recently, people who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID account for about 65% to 75% of those currently hospitalized with the virus and more than 90% of those currently infected with the virus. .. ICU with virusSaid Shah.
“The hospital is nervous,” he said. “If you rely on beds and ICUs, not to mention monoclonal antibodies, as your strategy rather than vaccination, you’re miscalculating.”
At capacity:York Hospital ICU fills up as pandemic pressure increases
The number of new daily COVID cases has been increasing in recent weeks. The 7-day moving average of new cases per day in Maine increased from 384 new cases per day on September 4th to 485 new cases per day on September 18th. 3.29 deaths per day from September 4th to September 18th (AP uses data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure cases and deaths across the United States. It is.)
The main CDC reported on Monday that there have been more than 83,000 virus-positive cases in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. There are also 984 dead.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that all counties in Maine are the places of high virus prevalence, with the exception of Sagadahoc, whose infection is listed as “substantial.” Health officials recommend the use of indoor masks anywhere in the state.
The majority of the youngest qualified individuals in Maine are now fully vaccinated
More than half of the youngest residents of Maine who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated.
Approximately 53% of the state’s ages 12 to 15 received the final dose of the vaccine, the Democratic Governor Janet Mills’ office reported Monday. That percentage is below the state’s overall percentage of qualified people, 74%.
Check your school:COVID vaccination rate for school staff in Maine
However, many children are still in the process of vaccination, as more than 60% have received at least one vaccination.
The state has surpassed 50% of vaccinations in the 12-year-old and early teens, as vaccines for young people may soon be available. Pfizer said Monday that it would seek US approval from children aged 5 to 11 years.
Maine is one of the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country. However, increasing vaccination rates remains important, Shah said.
“The vast majority of people who are still infected with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and unvaccinated,” Shah said. “Vaccines continue to work very well, especially in keeping people away from hospitals.”
Health Network Secures Test Grant
Maine’s largest medical network will receive nearly $ 1 million from the National Institutes of Health to study ways to make regular coronavirus tests accessible to migrants, low-income earners, and homeless residents. ..
Breakthrough case:Two Maine Senators, both vaccinated, tested positive for COVID
MaineHealth said Dr. Kathleen Fairfield of the Maine Medical Center and the Maine Medical Center Research Institute will lead the research with Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs, Vice President of Research at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute.
The study is about “how to make the COVID-19 test accessible and acceptable to people at high risk of contracting COVID and build trust with the medical community,” Fairfield said.
This report includes materials from The Associated Press’s Patric K Hittle and Seacoast Media Group’s Steven Porter.
