40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, increased to 129 active cases-Guelph





Guelph’s public health department reports 40 new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Between Friday and Monday morning, the city’s total number of cases increased to 4,982. Active cases increased by 19 over the weekend to 129, with an additional 21 new recovery. The total number of cases resolved was 4,808, and the city’s coronavirus deaths remained at 45. read more: U.S. extends border rules to Canada and Mexico and relaxes other means of travel In Wellington County, 16 new cases have been identified as the number of cases has increased to 1,920. The number of active cases in the county has increased to 46, and nine new recovery reports have been reported. The county death toll associated with the new coronavirus remained at 39. Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Overall, six people are being treated in the hospital, two of whom are in the intensive care unit. The story continues under the ad The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic District Boards of Education report 27 cases out of 15 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.















Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reports that 81.3% of residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated and 86.2% have been vaccinated once. In Guelph, 86.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 91.8% are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.7% are fully vaccinated and 78.9% are vaccinated once. Have received. Last week, about 5,200 vaccines were given, including about 1,650 first doses, more than 2,800 second doses, and about 750 third doses. read more: University of Waterloo returns to pre-pandemic face-to-face class in winter semester The story continues under the ad When students return to class, public health publishes COVID-19 vaccination rates within their local high school. As of Thursday, 75.3% of secondary school students on the Upper Grand District Board of Education were fully vaccinated, and 77.3% on the Wellington Catholic District Board of Education were vaccinated twice. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

