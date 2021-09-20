Pfizer says the Covid vaccine stimulates a strong immune response in young children

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be safe and highly effective in infants aged 5-11, the two companies announced early Monday morning. This news should help relieve months of anxiety between parents and teachers about the potential protection of children and their close contact from the coronavirus.

The need is urgent: kids now explain 1 or more in 5 new cases, And a highly contagious delta variant sent More children enter the hospital The intensive care unit for the past few weeks is better than any other time in the pandemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech will apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for permission to use the vaccine for these children. If the regulatory review goes as smoothly as for older children and adults, millions of elementary school children can be vaccinated before Halloween.

According to Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president and pediatrician at Pfizer, test results for children under the age of five are not expected until the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest.