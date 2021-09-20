COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases in the last 3 days-Halifax

Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Monday since the last update on September 17th.

In the release, the state said 34 cases were in the central zone. Of these, 24 are in close contact with previously reported cases, 3 are travel-related, and 7 are under investigation.

There are still signs of community expansion in the central zone among “people aged 20-40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities”.

Northwood long-term care facilities have recently opened One of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.. Recent tests conducted by both staff and residents have returned to negative.

Thirteen new cases have been reported in the Northern Zone, 11 of which are in close contact with previously reported cases and two are under investigation. The state said the zone had “a large cluster of linked cases within a defined unvaccinated group” and more cases were expected.

















Five cases were found in the western region. Two are related to travel, two are close contacts with previously reported cases, and one is under investigation.

And there are three cases in the eastern zone, all of which are travel related.

Currently, there are 129 COVID-19 activity examples in the state. Since Friday, two more have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital to eight. There is no one in ICU.

The Nova Scotia Health Lab completed 3,196 tests on September 17, 2,679 tests on September 18, and 2,670 tests on September 19.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 79.5% of Nova Scotia’s citizens have been vaccinated at least once, and 73.5% have been fully vaccinated.

Community in the central zone

Holly Gillis, public health manager at Nova Scotia Health, said asymptomatic tests remain open in Halifax and Dartmouth in response to growing communities.

“We are focusing on the groups at highest risk of getting the virus or spreading the virus, and we are trying to start testing early,” she told Global News.

The central zone restaurant and bar sector is a hotspot for COVID-19 infections and these facilities Recent contact notification Published by Nova Scotia Health.

Gordon Stewart, Executive Secretary of the Nova Scotia Restaurant Association, said the situation raises “many concerns” for restaurant owners and operators, as well as employees and customers.

He said the surge in exposure associated with this sector was disappointing, but not so surprising.

“It’s like the last week of summer, so there’s a big rush there,” he said. “At the end of the tourist season, people come out and new students come to college.”

The state, which fully reopened prior to Nova Scotia, has reinstated some restrictions during the fourth wave of COVID-19. Mandatory mask Indoors are back in Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick is following..

Nova Scotia has no plans to remove masking until then Vaccine policy will come into effect on October 4thMost social environments, such as restaurants, are open only to those who have evidence of two doses.

















It will bring a whole new set of challenges, Stewart said.

“As we’ve seen, it will bring out some anti-bakers. People deliberately try to cause problems,” he said.

“That would be a challenge, and I would contact the RCMP at the police station to let them know that they didn’t want to be harassed in the restaurant.”

He said that in a perfect world, no policy would be needed. But if that means avoiding another full-blown blockade, it’s worth it, Stewart said.

“We need to be able to do everything to mitigate the closure, which unfortunately means that vaccination evidence will be one of those routes we do.”

