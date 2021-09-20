Health
COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases in the last 3 days-Halifax
Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Monday since the last update on September 17th.
In the release, the state said 34 cases were in the central zone. Of these, 24 are in close contact with previously reported cases, 3 are travel-related, and 7 are under investigation.
There are still signs of community expansion in the central zone among “people aged 20-40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities”.
Northwood long-term care facilities have recently opened One of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.. Recent tests conducted by both staff and residents have returned to negative.
Thirteen new cases have been reported in the Northern Zone, 11 of which are in close contact with previously reported cases and two are under investigation. The state said the zone had “a large cluster of linked cases within a defined unvaccinated group” and more cases were expected.
Nurses hold action days to call attention to staff shortages
Five cases were found in the western region. Two are related to travel, two are close contacts with previously reported cases, and one is under investigation.
And there are three cases in the eastern zone, all of which are travel related.
Currently, there are 129 COVID-19 activity examples in the state. Since Friday, two more have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital to eight. There is no one in ICU.
The Nova Scotia Health Lab completed 3,196 tests on September 17, 2,679 tests on September 18, and 2,670 tests on September 19.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 79.5% of Nova Scotia’s citizens have been vaccinated at least once, and 73.5% have been fully vaccinated.
Community in the central zone
Holly Gillis, public health manager at Nova Scotia Health, said asymptomatic tests remain open in Halifax and Dartmouth in response to growing communities.
“We are focusing on the groups at highest risk of getting the virus or spreading the virus, and we are trying to start testing early,” she told Global News.
The central zone restaurant and bar sector is a hotspot for COVID-19 infections and these facilities Recent contact notification Published by Nova Scotia Health.
Gordon Stewart, Executive Secretary of the Nova Scotia Restaurant Association, said the situation raises “many concerns” for restaurant owners and operators, as well as employees and customers.
He said the surge in exposure associated with this sector was disappointing, but not so surprising.
“It’s like the last week of summer, so there’s a big rush there,” he said. “At the end of the tourist season, people come out and new students come to college.”
The state, which fully reopened prior to Nova Scotia, has reinstated some restrictions during the fourth wave of COVID-19. Mandatory mask Indoors are back in Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick is following..
Nova Scotia has no plans to remove masking until then Vaccine policy will come into effect on October 4thMost social environments, such as restaurants, are open only to those who have evidence of two doses.
COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays transition to Phase 5
It will bring a whole new set of challenges, Stewart said.
“As we’ve seen, it will bring out some anti-bakers. People deliberately try to cause problems,” he said.
“That would be a challenge, and I would contact the RCMP at the police station to let them know that they didn’t want to be harassed in the restaurant.”
He said that in a perfect world, no policy would be needed. But if that means avoiding another full-blown blockade, it’s worth it, Stewart said.
“We need to be able to do everything to mitigate the closure, which unfortunately means that vaccination evidence will be one of those routes we do.”
— — Use Alexa MacLean files
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8204967/ns-covid-19-sept-20-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]