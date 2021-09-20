Health
People without heart disease or atherosclerosis
- Researchers say atherosclerosis can still be a risk for people who don’t have a known heart disease.
- This is because screening for this disease may miss non-mineralized deposits in the blood vessels.
- Experts say that more advanced tests need to be used when assessing a person’s heart health.
Heart disease is often referred to as a “silent killer.”
The explanation is New research Even many asymptomatic individuals have shown that they can develop potentially fatal atherosclerosis, or arteriosclerosis.
Swedish researchers said that more than 42% of study participants aged 50-64 years with no known heart disease were found to have some fat deposits in their blood vessels.
Dr. Donald Lloyd JonesThe chair of the Preventive Medicine Department of Northwestern Illinois Medicine and the President of the American Heart Association is important because it targets the general public as well as those who are known to be at risk for heart disease. I told the health line that there was.
Lloyd Jones said the findings, “Given the prevalence of risk factors in our society, these middle-aged people suffer from some degree of atherosclerosis,” are not surprising. rice field.
A general screening test for atherosclerosis captures calcium-containing plaques in the arteries, but may miss uncalcified deposits, according to a study published today in the journal Circulation.
“It’s important to measure the amount of calcification, but it still doesn’t provide information about non-calcified atherosclerosis, which also increases the risk of heart attack,” he said. Dr. Yoran BelistromePrincipal Investigator and Professor and Senior Consultant in Clinical Physiology, Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Gothenburg University School of Medicine, Sweden.
“It is important to know that silent coronary atherosclerosis is common in middle-aged adults and increases rapidly with gender, age, and risk factors,” he said.
Cardiac CT scans are commonly used as part of an assessment of cardiac risk.
A cross-section scan of a blood vessel gives a score called the coronary artery calcification (CAC) score. This score ranges from 0 to 400. The higher the number, the higher the risk of having a heart attack over the next 10 years.
Nonetheless, a study by Bergström and colleagues found that even some people with low CAC scores could suffer from severe atherosclerosis.
“People who are experiencing chest pain may look safe with a CAC score of zero, but they may still be at risk.” Dr. Lenny Brock PalmerA cardiologist and director of non-invasive cardiac imaging at the Deborah Heart and Lang Center in New Jersey, he told Healthline.
The researchers analyzed data from more than 25,000 people with no history of heart disease who underwent both cardiac CT scans and coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans.
CCTA provides more advanced radiographic images than the cardiac CT scans used to generate CAC scores.
CCTA scans found that the higher the CAC score, the higher the level of atherosclerosis detected in general.
For example, in study participants with a CAC score close to 400, nearly half showed severe occlusion and more than 50% of blood flow was obstructed in one of the coronary arteries.
However, CCTA scans have shown that people with a CAC score of zero can also develop atherosclerosis.
The study showed that 5% of people with a CAC score of zero detected atherosclerosis with CCTA and 0.4% had significant obstruction of blood flow.
“A high CAC score means that the coronary arteries are likely to be occluded,” says Bergström. “But more importantly, a zero CAC score, especially with many traditional risk factors for coronary artery disease, does not preclude adults from having atherosclerosis.”
Bergström referred to the current American College of Cardiology and the American College of Cardiology Guidelines When it comes to heart attack prevention, adults with a zero CAC score and moderate risk factor levels are said to have a lower risk of future heart attacks.
However, he said, “9.2% of those who fit the explanation were found to have atherosclerosis in the coronary arteries visible by CCTA.”
Bergström said that non-calcified atherosclerosis detected by CCTA is thought to be more likely to cause a heart attack than calcified atherosclerosis.
Overall, the study found one or more non-calcified plaques in 8% of adults who participated in the study.
Bergström said a follow-up study will look at whether people with non-calculated atherosclerosis are at increased risk of future heart attacks.
CCTA with high-dose radiographic images and contrast injection is currently not a recommended part of the heart attack prevention protocol.
However, Lloyd Jones said the findings support the widespread use of CAC scoring for people who do not have a known risk factor for heart disease.
“CAC provides us with most of the information we need,” he said.
..
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
