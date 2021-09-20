People without heart disease or atherosclerosis

Share on Pinterest Some screenings for atherosclerosis can miss non-mineralized deposits in blood vessels.Getty Images Researchers say atherosclerosis can still be a risk for people who don’t have a known heart disease.

This is because screening for this disease may miss non-mineralized deposits in the blood vessels.

Experts say that more advanced tests need to be used when assessing a person’s heart health. Heart disease is often referred to as a “silent killer.” The explanation is New research Even many asymptomatic individuals have shown that they can develop potentially fatal atherosclerosis, or arteriosclerosis. Swedish researchers said that more than 42% of study participants aged 50-64 years with no known heart disease were found to have some fat deposits in their blood vessels. Dr. Donald Lloyd JonesThe chair of the Preventive Medicine Department of Northwestern Illinois Medicine and the President of the American Heart Association is important because it targets the general public as well as those who are known to be at risk for heart disease. I told the health line that there was. Lloyd Jones said the findings, “Given the prevalence of risk factors in our society, these middle-aged people suffer from some degree of atherosclerosis,” are not surprising. rice field.

A general screening test for atherosclerosis captures calcium-containing plaques in the arteries, but may miss uncalcified deposits, according to a study published today in the journal Circulation. “It’s important to measure the amount of calcification, but it still doesn’t provide information about non-calcified atherosclerosis, which also increases the risk of heart attack,” he said. Dr. Yoran BelistromePrincipal Investigator and Professor and Senior Consultant in Clinical Physiology, Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Gothenburg University School of Medicine, Sweden. “It is important to know that silent coronary atherosclerosis is common in middle-aged adults and increases rapidly with gender, age, and risk factors,” he said. Cardiac CT scans are commonly used as part of an assessment of cardiac risk. A cross-section scan of a blood vessel gives a score called the coronary artery calcification (CAC) score. This score ranges from 0 to 400. The higher the number, the higher the risk of having a heart attack over the next 10 years. Nonetheless, a study by Bergström and colleagues found that even some people with low CAC scores could suffer from severe atherosclerosis. “People who are experiencing chest pain may look safe with a CAC score of zero, but they may still be at risk.” Dr. Lenny Brock PalmerA cardiologist and director of non-invasive cardiac imaging at the Deborah Heart and Lang Center in New Jersey, he told Healthline.