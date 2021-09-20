Mobile vaccination sites are aimed at helping employees meet their job requirements – CBS Denver





Commerce City, Colorado (CBS4) – The Colorado Public Health Service launched four community mobile vaccine sites throughout the metropolitan area on Monday. The goal is to help residents meet their employer’s requirements, whether or not they receive their first dose. “It’s much easier to get vaccinated,” said Lt. Col. Jamie Peeper of the Colorado Guard. “By the end of the month, we’ve seen quite a few employers mandating vaccines.” read more: Students leave class to protest the actions of Tyanerson and the Denver Board of Education Mayor Michael Hancock demanded that all Denver city officials and private sector workers in high-risk environments be fully vaccinated by September 30. Alternatively, meet the potential corporate requirement to receive at least one vaccination by the end of the month. “We were more or less forced,” said one woman on Monday at the location of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. “If we don’t get it, we can’t get a job.” Each site operates for 10 days and can provide the community with 1,000 doses daily. According to CDPHE, these locations have joined more than 1,600 community partners who are already providing vaccines. Some sites, such as Dick’s, were able to handle 6,000 vaccinations per day when the site was a mass vaccination site earlier in the year. “We want to take that challenge with these current community sites. We need to increase capacity,” Pieper, a senior state COVID-19 compliant adviser, told CBS4 on Monday. Supply is stable across Colorado, but demand hasn’t caught up in recent months. While the clinic wants to help people who meet their employer requirements, CDPHE also wants to work on spreading from delta variants and encourage more people who are hesitant to vaccinate. .. read more: Lamenting the Montbello family losing their two parents in a fatal accident in Aurora “We absolutely want to make sure it’s readily available, so anyone who needs the vaccine can do so,” Pieper said. As of Monday, these sites are available for the first and second doses of the vaccine. If you have weakened immunity and are eligible for a third dose, you can request the shot at these locations. Public booster shots recommended by vaccine manufacturers due to their reduced effectiveness are not approved at these locations. COVID-19 Colorado Vaccine Finder From CDPHE: Large community vaccination site information Other news: Police suspect speed violations after a teenager is kicked out of an Aurora truck. One was killed Aurora-Aurora Municipal Center Location: 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012 Drive-through clinic Business hours: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm Book online

Littleton-Southwest Plaza Mall Location: 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123 Drive-through clinic Business hours: 10 am-7pm Book online

Colorado Springs-Chapel Hills Mall Location: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Walk-in clinic Business hours: 10 am-5:30pm Book online

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Parking Lot Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022, Lot F 9 / 20-22, Lot H 9 / 23-9 / 30 Walk-up clinic Business hours: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Book online



