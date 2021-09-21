Health
Who is at greatest risk of developing long-term COVID-19?
- Long COVID-19 is thought to occur in 5% of unhospitalized people diagnosed with COVID-19.
- It can occur in up to 80% of hospitalized coronavirus patients.
- Women, people over the age of 40, black individuals, and people in existing health are most likely to develop long-term COVID-19, according to a new study.
According to a new analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), long-term COVID-19 is at greatest risk to people over the age of 40, women, blacks, and people with underlying health.
Long COVID, also known as the acute sequelae of COVID-19, is thought to occur in 5% of unhospitalized people diagnosed with COVID-19 and up to 80% of hospitalized coronavirus patients.
Researchers believe that various structural and socio-economic barriers to the US health system may contribute to the increased incidence of long-term COVIDs in certain groups.
Researchers hope that by learning more about who is most affected by long-term COVIDs, better preventive and therapeutic strategies can be developed for at-risk populations.
“Identifying the disparity in COVID-19 sequelae after the acute phase helps the group recover from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while guiding the allocation of public health resources and improving health fairness. It helps, “says the study.
NS
The patient was then interviewed at least two months after the test was positive.
One-third of patients reported at least one symptom two months after a positive diagnostic test.
The most common symptoms included malaise, dyspnea, and parosmia (loss of smell).
The likelihood of symptoms was greater among women, people over the age of 40, black individuals, and people with pre-existing health.
Researchers say that as more people recover from COVID-19, more research is needed to understand and treat longer COVIDs.
“By identifying groups that are imbalanced in the effects of acute sequelae, we can develop preventative and therapeutic strategies such as vaccination of these groups at high risk of long-term sequelae and access to testing and care for acute sequelae. We can develop a prioritization effort, “the study said.
It’s unclear why some groups are more likely to develop long-term COVID, but researchers suspect a variety of factors.
These factors include inequality that increases the likelihood of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, inequality in testing and care, and differences in the existence of underlying health conditions between specific racial groups.
Dr. Albert ShawAn infectious disease specialist at Yale University and a professor at Yale University School of Medicine, a long understanding of COVID is still in its infancy, but there are many reasons why people develop the syndrome.
“The body, despite persistent SARS-CoV-2 virus (cause of COVID-19), or some, but not complete, recovery from acute infection (and negative COVID-19 test) It may be somewhere in the body. The virus continues to activate the immune system, “Shaw said.
Another theory is that when fighting the coronavirus, the immune system also produces “autoantibodies” that fight normal proteins in the body.
The symptoms are so diverse (shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, memory and concentration problems, etc.) that there may be other explanations for who develops long-term COVID and why. Shaw says.
One of the biggest points from this study is that long COVIDs are not uncommon. In this study alone, one-third of patients reported at least one symptom two months after a positive test.
“This is because a significant proportion of people (one-third of the people surveyed in this study) can develop persistent symptoms of long COVID, so this is because everyone has a COVID such as vaccination or wearing a mask. It provides more reasons to take precautions against the onset of -19 indoors, “said Shaw.
A new analysis by the CDC found that people over the age of 40, women, blacks, and individuals with underlying health are at greatest risk of long-term COVID. The cause of long-distance symptoms in some people is still unknown, but researchers are investigating the condition. Scientists want to develop better preventive and therapeutic strategies by identifying who is most affected by long-term COVID.
